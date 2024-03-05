Emmerdale fans amused by Tracy's SHOCKING new look

Emmerdale fans were shocked by Tracy Robinson's new look.

Emmerdale fans were stunned by Tracy Robinson's (Amy Walsh) unexpected new look during last night's episode (Monday, March 4).

Tracy has been ostracised from the Dingle family after she cheated on her husband Nate Robinson (Jurrell Carter) with his uncle Caleb Miligan (William Ash).

Ever since Ruby Fox-Miligan (Beth Cordingly) exposed their affair in front of everyone at Belle Dingle's (Eden Taylor-Draper) wedding, it's been war between the two women. Especially since Caleb decided to reunite with Ruby after their steamy affair came to an end.

During last night's episode, Nate informed Caleb that he wanted to have a look at the company accounts after being encouraged by Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb). Clearly hiding something, Caleb reluctantly agreed and said he would need to get them in order first.

Later on, Nate went to David's Shop where Tracy was working and told her about his run-in with Caleb and that it was going to be tough working with his uncle after everything.

Ruby Fox-Miligan outed Tracy and Caleb Miligan's affair to everyone in the village. (Image credit: ITV)

However, the claws soon came out when Ruby turned up and Tracy couldn't help but snipe at her enemy.

"It'll be even tougher if that witch he's married to doesn't keep her nose out. Did you hear? She made a massive scene at Mandy's do again yesterday," Tracy said.

"Well, some of us don't lie down and roll over whenever my husband opens his mouth," Ruby quipped.

"Like you do when he opens his wallet?" Tracy fired back.

In a bid to get under Tracy's skin even more, Ruby turned her attention to Nate and praised him for his new business idea, inviting him for a drink so they could discuss his spreadsheet.

Nate agreed and Tracy quickly interrupted by insisting that Nate didn't need any help from her.

Ruby told Nate to call her anytime, before she smugly said to Tracy, "Keep the change. You need it more than I do. I bet setting up that little nursery of yours cost you way more than you tried to screw out of my husband."

Tracy was sporting a new hairstyle! (Image credit: ITV)

Tensions soon boiled over once more at The Woolpack when Tracy and Moira walked in while Ruby was introducing herself to Ella Forster.

Ruby asked Ella if she was married, eyeing up Tracy taking a seat at the bar and Ruby decided to seize the opportunity to target her love rival once more.

"That's one less thing for you to worry about. Because one thing this village is not short of is desperate scrubbers throwing themselves at married men," Ruby spat.

"Or desperate housewives clinging on to men who lost interest years ago," Tracy replied.

Despite the showdown between the warring women, fans couldn't help but notice Tracy sporting a new look — a big 1980s style hairdo!

It certainly shocked some viewers...

Why is Tracy looking like she got ready in the 1980's 😁 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/YCoPAMgEZDMarch 4, 2024 See more

Hey Tracy! Nice barnet! 👋😂 #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/dJySQTnaYfMarch 4, 2024 See more

What is that on Tracy’s head 🥴 #EmmerdaleMarch 4, 2024 See more

Oh no. Tracy looked as though a bird landed on her head and tugged at it a little bit #EmmerdaleMarch 4, 2024 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.