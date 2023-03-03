Emmerdale fans call for soap LEGEND to return to save Paddy
Emmerdale fans want a much-loved soap icon to come back to the village to rescue a broken Paddy Kirk.
Emmerdale fans want soap icon Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) to return to save his stepdad Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) after his mental health took a devastating turn and he left the village with the aim to take his own life.
Much-loved Paddy has been in turmoil following his wife Chas Dingle's (Lucy Pargeter) affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and his grief and isolation soon got too much to bare as he departed the village to try and end his suffering.
While unhappily living with Chas as they co-parented their daughter Eve, his mental health spiralled as he had to cope with the constant reminders of Chas' adultery, the grief of losing their daughter Grace and daily arguments between the broken couple.
In last night's heartbreaking Emmerdale episode (Thursday, March 2), Paddy had a heart-to-heart with his loved ones, who were clueless to the fact that he was actually saying his final goodbyes.
He also wrote a letter to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) at the vets, before saying a tearful goodbye to his little girl Eve.
As she slept, he said: "I love you more than anything and it still wouldn't be enough. I love you. I have to go away tomorrow. But eventually, you'll all see it's for the best for everyone."
He then penned a letter to his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) and took a bolt gun from the vet surgery.
After Bear discovered the letter, the panicked residents rushed around the village to search for a missing Paddy, with Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) hellbent on finding his best friend before the worst could happen. Will someone find Paddy before it is too late?
Fans are now begging for Chas' son Aaron to return to save Paddy as the pair always shared a close bond, with Aaron seeing Paddy as a father figure...
@DannyBMiller please come back to the village! It's breaking my heart seeing Paddy going through this alone💔😭 Paddy helped Aaron - know it's time Aaron helps Paddy🥺🙏#EmmerdaleMarch 2, 2023
Paddy!! Think of Aaron. You think he is happy in a foreign land. But really we would rather be with his family 😔#EmmerdaleMarch 2, 2023
I wish Aaron would have been there for his dad… 🥺Roles reversed. 💔#padron #emmerdale https://t.co/gV5IRDiQAnMarch 2, 2023
I keep saying this but if Aaron doesn't have some kind of involvement/mention in Paddy's sl then the writers have missed a very important (and obvious) mark. #emmerdaleMarch 2, 2023
Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.
