Emmerdale fans crushed by emotional tribute to much-loved character

Emmerdale fans were moved by the tribute to an adored resident.

Emmerdale fans were heartbroken as the residents paid tribute to the late Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) on what would have been her 21st birthday during last night's episode (Monday, February 20).

Liv was tragically killed last year after being crushed by a caravan in the deadly storm that destroyed Emmerdale as part of the soap's 50th anniversary storyline.

Her husband, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) has been left devastated by her sudden death and has been reeling from her loss, even developing a gambling addiction in the process.

In an earlier episode, Vinny was heartbroken that everyone forgot it was Liv's 21st birthday, leaving his adoptive mum Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) wracked with guilt.

She was determined to make it up to Vinny and set out to organise a secret surprise party in honour of Liv.

Liv Flaherty met her heartbreaking end in the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny was suspicious of Mandy's sneaky antics when he bumped into her and Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) in the village, but he soon realised what she had been up to when he arrived at The Woolpack.

He was left concerned after receiving Mandy's ominous text asking him to come to the pub where Mandy, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), Belle and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) were all gathered.

"Your mum thought it would be nice to do something for Liv's birthday," Gabby told him to ease his concerns.

Mandy apologised to Vinny for forgetting Liv's birthday and even went to the effort of baking a birthday cake, which had sadly collapsed, but her attempt didn't go unnoticed by the group.

The group raised a glass of champagne to wish Liv a happy heavenly birthday and Vinny was touched by the gesture.

Emmerdale fans were emotional at the heartwarming tribute to the beloved character, whose unexpected death devastated fans...

Talking to The Mirror (opens in new tab), actress Isobel revealed how authentic her death scene felt while filming her final soap moments.

"It felt so real and as if I was actually dying and saying my final goodbyes. I was genuinely really upset because I knew I was leaving for good. I didn’t have to pretend to cry because I was crying anyway. We were all emotional."

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.