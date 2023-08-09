Emmerdale fans plead for character to LEAVE and not come back

Emmerdale fans are demanding that Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) leaves the village for good as she announced that she was going to Portugal during last night's episode (Tuesday, August 8).

Gabby has been struggling to cope ever since her fiancé Nicky Miligan (Lewis Cope) dumped her on their wedding day after he confessed that he was gay and that their engagement was all part of an evil plan to steal Home Farm.

On top of her devastation, she's been forced to deal with Nicky's romance with newcomer Suni Sharma (Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana) after she caught them kissing.

The furious mum hit the bottle and even tried to kiss Dawn's (Olivia Bromley) husband, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) in a moment of heartache.

In last night's episode, Gabby felt awkward after catching Dawn and Billy in a loved-up moment at Home Farm.

As Dawn tried to uplift Gabby with some encouraging words, her efforts didn't pay off as Gabby stormed out, not wanting to spend any more time with the happy couple.

Later on, Gabby was at The Hide when assistant manager Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) frantically asked her to help with the busy restaurant.

A frustrated Gabby told her that she would help in a minute before being interrupted by Dawn and Billy.

Dawn apologised for upsetting her earlier, which was when Gabby announced that she needed to get away from the village and was leaving for Portugal the following morning with her son Thomas.

Amy was outraged after overhearing the conversation and criticised her for abandoning her responsibilities as co-owner of The Hide.

After announcing her departure, fans are now calling for Gabby to not come back to the village — mainly because they think the character deserves a break!

Good on you Gabby you deserve Portugal, save a bit of cash and buy a one way ticket. #emmerdaleAugust 8, 2023 See more

Glad Gabby is leaving #emmerdale I’m sick of her!August 8, 2023 See more

Yes Gabby is leavingI pay for an extra 2 Weeks stay #emmerdaleAugust 8, 2023 See more

Everyones jetting off in the village gabby take nate dawn & caleb with you and leave them there.... #emmerdaleAugust 8, 2023 See more

Talking to Inside Soap magazine, actress Rosie Bentham shared her hopes for Gabby to return with "a different head" after her break in Portugal.

"Hopefully she'll come back with a different head on with regards to the Nicky situation, but he needs to get through this mad phase, as this is definitely Gabby's wild era," she revealed.

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.