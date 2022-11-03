Emmerdale fans predict the UNTHINKABLE as they rumble Al's killer

By Grace Morris
published

Emmerdale fans think that an unlikely resident killed Al Chapman and Cain Dingle is protecting them — but who is it?

Emmerdale spoilers, Cain Dingle, Al Chapman
Emmerdale fans are convinced that Cain Dingle didn't kill Al Chapman. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale viewers have predicted the unthinkable as they're convinced that an unexpected resident actually killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and not Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Following Cain's violent confrontation with enemy Al, Cain was charged with his murder after he was shot and killed during the showdown.

However, we were never shown who shot the gun, leaving fans to believe that Cain wasn't the one who pulled the trigger — and viewers think they know who delivered the fatal blow.

In a shocking twist, fans are convinced that Cain's young son Kyle Winchester (Huey Quinn) shot Al and that Cain is taking the fall for the crime to protect his boy.

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, November 2), Cain's wife Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb) was still reeling from the discovery that Cain had been arrested for murder and called him in prison to find out what was going on.

Cain refused to give her any information, telling her that she needed to prepare the kids for him not being there.

"Is that my dad?" Kyle interrupted, before asking Moira if Cain was coming back.

Kyle

Did Kyle really kill Al? (Image credit: ITV)

Later on, Kyle showed up once again, desperate for information regarding his dad, questioning step-mum Moira: "Have you asked the police when my dad can come home?"

Kyle was then mentioned again when Moira went over to Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) house in search of answers after she witnessed Cain with the murder weapon standing over Al's body.

A grieving Kerry was less than happy to see Moira asking her for information, with Moira desperately begging: "Please, just think of Kyle."

"Oh, you're really that low? You're gonna use my own grandson to get around us?" Kerry said.

So, could Kyle have interrupted the fight and shot Al in a bid to save his dad? Or did the gun accidentally go off, killing Al in the process? All we know is that Cain would got to desperate lengths to protect his family — especially his little boy — and that it wouldn't be unusual to have another child killer in soapland.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their theories on Kyle being the killer...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.

