Emmerdale fans SLAM 'ridiculous' storyline as Amy and Kyle quit the village

Amy Wyatt made a drastic decision to run away with her son Kyle in Emmerdale.

Emmerdale viewers blasted the soap's "ridiculous" storyline which saw Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson) do a runner with her son, Kyle (Huey Quinn) in a bid to stop the truth about Al Chapman's (Michael Wildman) murder being exposed.

Kyle's dad, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is currently in prison for the murder of Al. However, it was soon revealed that Cain wasn't the one who killed Al and it was actually 10-year-old Kyle who pulled the trigger. Since then, Cain has been covering for his son and is taking the fall for the crime.

Meanwhile, Kyle has been struggling to cope with the fact that his dad will be in prison for life and the fallout of his actions.

During last night's Emmerdale episode (Wednesday, November 9), Kyle got into a fight at school after some classmates bullied him about Cain being in prison.

As Amy told him off, he said: "I've done worse," and threatened to tell the truth about what really happened.

A panicked Amy made him promise not to say anything, until Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) interrupted their intense conversation.

As Matty and Kyle played a video game, Kyle had a panic attack after a gunshot went off in the game, reminding him of the traumatic murder.

Amy reassured Kyle and told Matty that she thinks it's best if Kyle came to live with her and her mum, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) — however she had another plan in mind.

As Amy got Matty to leave so that she could put her plan into action, she told him that she loved him, before ordering Kyle to quickly pack a bag so that they could leave the village.

Amy grabbed Kyle's passport and called a taxi to the airport — have they left for good?

Unimpressed Emmerdale fans took to Twitter to criticise the storyline and branded it as "ridiculous"...

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV.