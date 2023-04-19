Emmerdale fans STUNNED at Samson's unexpected personality change

Emmerdale fans were gobsmacked at Samson Dingle's (Sam Hall) shock personality change as he made amends with his baby mum Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell) during last night's episode (Tuesday, April 18).

From the moment Amelia gave birth to Esther, the baby's dad Samson has made it very clear that he has no interest in being her father or taking on any fatherly duties.

He even blackmailed Amelia's boyfriend Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) for huge amounts of the baby's cash in exchange for staying away from Esther, leaving dad Sam (James Hooton) ashamed at his son's behaviour.

Recently in Emmerdale, Amelia was terrified after finding a lump in her breast and was scared about who would look after Esther if something happened to her. After being examined, the young mum was referred to the breast clinic for further tests.

Samson spotted a distraught Amelia waiting for the bus alone and after she told him about her concerns, Samson blasted Amelia for being selfish and a bad mum as she was too scared to attend the appointment.

Samson apologised to Amelia for his cruel words. (Image credit: ITV)

After some home truths from his furious step-mum Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick), Samson confessed to Sam that it brought up memories of him growing up without a mum after she died when he was young and he was terrified that he wouldn't be able to take care of Esther on his own.

During last night's episode, Samson tried to apologise to Amelia for what he said, but both Amelia and Noah refused to hear him out and demanded to leave them alone.

After Lydia encouraged Amelia to listen to Samson, she turned up at his house, where he opened up about his struggles of growing up without a mum.

He said: "I don't want that for Esther because it's horrible. And hearing what you said the other day, I just panicked. I should never have called you selfish because you're not, I am. I'm the one that doesn't wanna be a dad. I'm sorry, Amelia."

Amelia also had a heart-to-heart about her own mum who had passed away and Samson reassured her that everything was going to be okay.

Fans were surprised to see the nice side of Samson after his usual nasty behaviour...

Samson being NICE?! I never thought I would see the day! #EmmerdaleApril 18, 2023 See more

Has Samson and Noah touched that voodoo doll and switched bodies back then? #EmmerdaleApril 18, 2023 See more

I’m really hoping this is where Samson’s character changes now. #EmmerdaleApril 18, 2023 See more

I now feel really sorry for Samson, I’m glad he’s explained things to Amelia…🥺 #emmerdaleApril 18, 2023 See more

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7:30pm on ITV1.