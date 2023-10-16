Emmerdale favourite Aaron Dingle LEAVES the village just one week after return?

Emmerdale favourite Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) has already had enough of the village as he vows to run away again, just one week after his explosive return.

Aaron made a shock return to the village in terrifying circumstances as he was revealed to be Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Caleb Miligan's (William Ash) hostage at Wiley's farm.

It was revealed that Aaron's uncles had secretly gone to Italy to kidnap their nephew and drag him back to Emmerdale after he got in trouble with Italian gangsters.

Troubled Aaron has been haunted by the death of his sister Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and still has a lot of hate towards his mum Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), believing that her affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) caused Liv's death in the storm.

In Friday's (October 13) episode, Cain and Caleb were determined to rescue their sister Chas by handing over ransom money after she was kidnapped by Harry (Robert Beck).

Aaron was held hostage by his uncles Cain Dingle and Caleb Miligan. (Image credit: ITV)

They decided to use the 30 grand Aaron had stolen in Italy and a desperate Aaron managed to escape the farmhouse by tricking Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson).

He then went to the waste ground and ran over Harry with Caleb's car as he and Cain tried to release Chas from Harry and his cronies.

Not caring about his terrified mum, Aaron snatched the bag of money from an injured Harry and told Cain and Caleb that he was leaving and would use the cash to go on a nice holiday.

However, Aaron was forced to rethink his actions after Cain made a harsh comment about possibly putting his sister Eve in danger if he didn't hand over the money.

Aaron gave back the money and freed Chas, before speeding off. However, back in the village, Aaron confronted Cain and said that he would destroy him if he got in his way again.

Aaron shares a close bond with his stepdad Paddy Kirk. (Image credit: ITV)

In upcoming scenes set to air tonight (Monday, October 16), Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) is stunned when his stepson Aaron lashes out at him over his suicide attempt earlier this year.

Despite feeling hurt by his words, Paddy is determined to not be pushed away and tries to get through to Aaron.

Later on, Aaron is disgusted when he sees his family toasting to his late nan Faith (Sally Dexter) at the Woolpack and is upset that he wasn't invited.

He's stung even more when he sees Caleb and his son Nicky (Lewis Cope) among the Dingles and furiously steals some money from the till, before fleeing the pub.

Out on Main Street, Aaron is traumatised by the painful memory of Liv's death and ends up having a conversation with his sister's widower Vinny.

However, Vinny touches a nerve with Aaron and decides he's leaving immediately. Is Aaron fleeing the village for good?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.