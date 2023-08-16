Emmerdale reveals NEW Rishi storyline from beyond the grave

Emmerdale has teased a new Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) storyline following his devastating death.

After 12 years in the village, much-loved Rishi tragically died in a shock twist last month.

As he prepared to go to his son Jai's (Chris Bisson) wedding to Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), a devastating cliffhanger showed Rishi lying dead at the bottom of the stairs.

Rishi's heartbreaking death came as part of a huge revelation for the Sharma family as Jai was finally told the truth about who his real father is on his wedding day.

Rishi dropped the bombshell that his brother is Jai's biological father, but despite his initial anger, Jai allowed Rishi and his mum Georgia Sharma (Lin Blakely) to attend his wedding.

Jai Sharma goes on a mission to get back a Sharma heirloom his dad left behind. (Image credit: ITV)

However, Rishi never made it to the ceremony as he had passed away after falling down the stairs, meaning that Jai would never get to make amends with his dad amid their ongoing rift about his adoption.

Jai has been left distraught over Rishi's death and in upcoming scenes, the grieving businessman is set for more heartache when he tries to retrieve an heirloom from one of the villagers.

In scenes set to air next week, Jai interrupts Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and Manpreet Sharma's (Rebecca Sarker) heart-to-heart when he notices his former step-mum wearing a necklace Rishi gave her when they were married. He demands to have the heirloom back, but will the doctor give it to him?

At the Hide, Charles and Manpreet are having a quiet moment when Jai arrives and makes another attempt to get her to return the necklace she received from his late dad and her ex-husband.

Jai asks Manpreet Sharma to give back a necklace his late dad gave her during their marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Manpreet is furious when Charles doesn't take her side, but will Manpreet return the Sharma heirloom that seems to be causing Jai so much distress?

Manpreet was married to Rishi for two years, until their marriage came to an end in 2021 when she fell in love with Charles and has since struck up a romance with the vicar.



Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.