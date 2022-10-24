Emmerdale star Fiona Wade set to exit as Priya Sharma after 11 years

Emmerdale's Fiona Wade is set to leave the soap as Priya Sharma.

Emmerdale star Fiona Wade is set to leave the soap as Priya Sharma after 11 years.

The soap star first joined Emmerdale in 2011, but ITV has confirmed to Digital Spy (opens in new tab) that Fiona will be leaving the role of Priya in the upcoming months.

Details of her exit storyline have not yet been revealed, but it is believed that Fiona wants to pursue other opportunities.

Priya has been at the forefront of many major storylines during her time on the soap, including one where she was battling an eating disorder.

The event planner was also involved in the traumatizing Maize Maze fire last year which was caused by serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu).

Priya suffered severe burns to her back and was at the centre of another big storyline where she became concerned about her body image.

Priya suffered severe burns after being in the Maize Maze fire. (Image credit: ITV)

This news comes after Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) tragically died during the 50th anniversary storm week, which saw a vicious storm devastate the village.

Harriet was the first storm victim who lost her life after crashing a quad bike in the woods, which then exploded after being struck by lightning. She was then followed by the much-loved Liv, who passed away after being crushed by a caravan.

However, as the villagers began to recover from the storm, something was amiss — teenager Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) had gone missing.

Samson was last seen earlier in the week having an argument with his dad Sam (James Hooton) on the farm and stormed off.

Amongst the storm chaos, nobody had noticed Samson had gone missing until Thursday's episode (October 20).

Samson Dingle went missing during the storm. (Image credit: ITV)

After Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) sent him a text, we then saw Samson's smashed phone in the middle of a field as the messages buzzed through, with no sign of him.

In Friday's episode (October, 21), our fears had seemingly been confirmed as Samson was seen unconscious in a dark tunnel. Is Samson the storm's next victim? Or will he pull through the ordeal?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.