Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley teases MAJOR storyline for Cain Dingle

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley has hinted at a big storyline for his character Cain Dingle in the soap.

Recently in Emmerdale, siblings Cain and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) have been reeling from the discovery that their mum Faith Dingle’s (Sally Dexter) cancer had returned and was now terminal.

Faith has always had a complicated relationship with her children, especially Cain, who has refused to forgive her for his complicated upbringing or tried to repair his relationship with her.

Now, as Cain faces the devastating loss of his mum, he revealed more on the aftermath of losing a parent and that there’s something big in store for his character.

Talking to What To Watch he said: "When you lose a parent, it can be life-changing, so it'll be interesting to see what the after-effects are. I do know that after this there's something else coming that's pretty big. But I can't tell you — I'll lose my job!"

Cain has had a turbulent relationship with his mum Faith. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith has been having chemotherapy to try and treat the tumour, but this week a scan reveals her cancer has spread. Wanting to enjoy what time she has left, she decides to stop her treatment.

Cain appears to feel indifferent about the news, but he’s secretly grieving.

In Thursday’s hour-long episode (July 7), he has a long and honest conversation with Chas that continues into the night, during which he opens up about the damage Faith’s departure did to him.

Jeff promised that there are rare tears in store for the usually stoic Cain as the special episode unfolds.

Cain and his sister Chas have a heart-to-heart. (Image credit: ITV)

He said: “Cain talks about an incident that happened at school to do with Faith and how he used to get over her walking out. I don’t want to say too much, but he gets really emotional and says ‘I don’t want it to happen again’ because he can’t cope with her leaving him again, and that’s unfortunately what he now has to face.

“He’s at a very emotional point — the most emotional point in playing Cain that I’ve ever experienced. Something came out in those scenes that I didn’t expect, and he breaks down.

“I didn’t plan it, but on one of the takes, it all came out.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.