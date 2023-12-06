Emmerdale's Amy in DANGER as she is STALKED by a hooded figure — but who is it?

Amy Wyatt's (Natalie Ann Jamieson) life could be in danger as she is confronted by a hooded figure in Emmerdale — but who could it be and what do they want with her?

Amy has been at war with Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) ever since he brutally dumped her sister Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) and got back with his ex Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).

Chloe was devastated by the breakup and did a runner with their baby son Reuben as revenge, which has left Mack in emotional turmoil.

A distraught Mack has been desperate to track down Chloe and Reuben, but he's unaware that Amy has been secretly communicating with the young mum.

In upcoming scenes, Mack twigs that his guilty nephew Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) knows more than he's been letting on about Chloe's whereabouts and resorts to desperate measures.

Amy and Mackenzie Boyd get into a heated confrontation. (Image credit: ITV)

When Matty and Amy set off to meet Chloe, Mack and Charity decide to covertly follow them. But when they get stuck at some temporary traffic lights, their mission comes crashing down as Amy realises they are being followed by the couple.

Frustrated that Amy won't tell him where Chloe and Reuben are, he snatches her phone and comes up with a drastic plan to lure Chloe back to the village by pretending to be her sister.

But when Mack's plan goes majorly wrong, Matty accuses his furious uncle of destroying his relationship with Amy.

Mack seems unbothered by the fact that he has wrecked things between the couple and his sarcastic response prompts Matty to punch him.

He's dealt another blow when Amy hopes he'll never see Reuben again and a heartbroken Matty leaves in defeat, believing their relationship is over.

Later on, Amy is alarmed when a mysterious hooded figure grabs her outside the HOP. But who could it be and is Amy in danger from the stranger?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV1, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITVX.