Emmerdale spoilers: WHO is Amy Wyatt's SURPRISE visitor?

Amy Wyatt (played by Natalie Ann Jamieson) has no sympathy for Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) after the way he heartlessly dumped her sister, Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Mackenzie is determined to track down Chloe after she did a runner from the village with their baby son, Reuben.



Mackenzie has taken drastic action with a plan to lure Chloe out into the open.



But will his plan work?



Meanwhile, Amy is furious with her boyfriend, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano), for telling his uncle Mackenzie that they have been in touch with Amy since she fled.



On tonight's DOUBLE airing of the ITV soap, it looks like Amy and Matty's relationship could be on the rocks after he betrayed her.



And when Mackenzie seems unbothered by the fact that he has wrecked things between the couple, Matty SNAPS...



Later that day, the plot thickens when Amy is confronted by a hooded figure outside the HOP!



WHO is Amy's unexpected visitor?

Has Mackenzie managed to ruin Matty and Amy's relationship on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) may be back in the village.



But he's still at odds with his mum, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), after she cheated on husband, Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) last year with now DEAD businessman, Al Chapman.



Aaron is not happy when Paddy agrees to spend Christmas with Chas and their daughter, Eve, just like the old days.



Does this mean that Paddy has finally forgiven Chas after she broke his heart?



After Aaron makes his feelings known, Paddy jumps to Chas's defence and makes it clear that he and Eve will always love her no matter what.



Could there still be another chance for love for Chas and Paddy in the future?



Aaron challenges Paddy over Chas on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) has encouraged his mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) to join forces with Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) to plan the village Christmas Fair.



But will he regret that when clipboard-wielding Claudette comes face-to-face with a fired-up Nicola!

Nicola and Claudette clash over plans for the Christmas Fair on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

