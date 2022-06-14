Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle in SHOCK cheating scandal with Al Chapman

Emmerdale has confirmed that Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) will betray Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) as she kisses Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) next week.

After Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) kept her cancer diagnosis a secret from her children Chas and Cain (Jeff Hordley), the shocking news will finally be exposed, leaving Chas devastated.

Upcoming episodes will see Chas seek comfort in Al as she reels from the discovery and he tries his best to comfort her.

Al opens up to Chas about some of his own family problems, while Paddy struggles over how to support his wife during this difficult time.

Unfortunately, Paddy makes a blunder by bringing back hospice leaflets for Faith, which makes things worse for Chas as she tries to come to terms with the ordeal.

Chas lets out her anger over Paddy’s actions on Al, who tells her that she has taken Paddy’s gesture the wrong way.

She starts to calm down when Al offers to be a friend and she confesses that she’d like to forget everything that’s happening for a while.

A grieving Chas is drawn to the arms of Al. (Image credit: ITV)

The pair bond over a bottle of wine and share stories of Faith, before they passionately kiss.

Chas and Al already have a long and turbulent history, with Al being her family’s No. 1 enemy, as well as him being the boyfriend of feisty Kerry Wyatt who already hates the Dingles for what Noah did to Chloe.

They were also at loggerheads last year when Al tried to trick Chas into selling The Woolpack and losing her home.

Back in 2020, soap fans will remember Chas and Al seemed to develop feelings for each other after Chas was having marriage problems with Paddy but they never acted on their desires.

Despite their rocky history, will the pair leave it there, or is a full-blown affair about to start up?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.