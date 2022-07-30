England vs Germany live stream: How to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final online

England take on Germany in the Women's Euro 2022 final this weekend.

England vs Germany live stream: Essential Info When: Sunday July 31, 5 pm BST / 12 pm ET / 9 am PT Where: Wembley Stadium, London. Watch a FREE live stream in the UK: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) Where to watch in the US: Watch on ESPN with SlingTV (opens in new tab), ESPN Plus Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Want to watch the Women's Euro 2022 final this Sunday? Here's how.

All eyes will be on Wembley Stadium in London this Sunday as England's Lionesses take on Germany's equally impressive women's team in what's bound to be a hugely exciting live final.

The English side has put in stellar performances in the tournament. They dominated their semi-final against Sweden on Tuesday and managed to send the highly-rated Swedish team packing after thrashing them 4-0 at Sheffield's Bramall Lane Stadium.

However, they face a tough challenge in the German national team; Germany has made it to eight women's Euro finals in the past, and they have been the winners every single time.

England emerged victorious when the two teams faced off during the final of the 2022 Arnold Clark Cup back in February... will they come out on top once again?

Read on to find out where you can watch the Women's Euro 2022 final live this weekend, including how you can watch free England v Germany live streams.

England vs Germany live stream free

This climactic match-up is bound to draw huge audiences around the world. If you're lucky enough to live in either the UK or Germany, it really couldn't be much easier to watch the big game, as you can find free England vs Germany live streams in both regions.

In the UK, the Women's Euro 2022 final is being broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer; in Germany, the game will stream on ARD/ Das Erste (opens in new tab). So, football fans in both regions will be able to catch the final without paying a single penny.

If you're normally based in the UK or Germany but you're not going to be at home for the Euro 2022 final live stream, we've got good news: there's an easy to watch without having to spend money on a paid TV service in another country: try a VPN.

How to watch England vs Germany online from anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you're not going to be home but still want to get access to the streaming services you normally use, you can do exactly that with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

With a VPN, you can get around frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you'll be able to tune into the Women's Euro 2022 live final even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is hugely popular and comes recommended by our sister site, Techradar (opens in new tab).

Use ExpressVPN to stream the Women's Euro 2022 final from anywhere in the world (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch the England vs Germany match in the US

Soccer fans who want to see England take on Germany will need access to ESPN in order to tune into the big game this weekend.

ESPN is available through most cable packages in the US, plus plenty of the most popular streaming replacements such as Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Of those services, we'd recommend you opt for Sling TV. It's easily the cheapest option for watching the Women's Euro 2022 final, as you can get ESPN in Sling's Orange plan, which costs just $35 a month. Right now, Sling also offers new customers a 50% discount off the price of their first month.

If you decide you like what Sling's got to offer and want to expand the number of channels you have access to, you can incorporate Sling Blue and Sling Orange into one package for $50 a month.

Of course, you can also get access to ESPN with ESPN Plus, the sports network's own flagship streaming service. ESPN Plus is available on loads of streaming services as well as the ESPN website, and costs just $6.99 a month (or $69.99 a year) to sign up.

Don't forget, if you're going to be away from home, you can still watch via your preferred service by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).