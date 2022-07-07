Fans furious as ITV axes Lorraine at the last minute — and further shows also axed

Lorraine was cut short this morning due to breaking news from No. 10.

Lorraine was cut short this morning to cover the ongoing news from Westminster, and fans were not best pleased!

Less than half an hour into today's edition of Lorraine Kelly's morning show, ITV cut Lorraine short so they could hand over to their news team to cover the breaking news that Boris Johnson plans to resign as Prime Minister today.

At the moment Lorraine was cut short, she had just barely started interviewing JLS singer Aston Merrygold about his first new solo single in five years and whether the door could be open for more from Aston and the rest of JLS later down the line.

Sadly, we barely got to hear from Aston, as Lorraine had to hand over to ITV news correspondents who were outside 10 Downing Street to cover the ongoing story.

Some Lorraine fans weren't exactly happy that the show had been cut short to cover the breaking news, though!

One viewer wrote: "shocking that half your show was cancelled Lorraine."

Shocking that half your show was cancelled LorraineJuly 7, 2022 See more

Another wrote: "ITV have binned off Lorraine to cover the resignation of the PM. It's that serious folks."

ITV have binned off Lorraine to cover the resignation of the PM. It's that serious folks.July 7, 2022 See more

A third added: "I'm a little bit annoyed that they've interrupted Lorraine for this."

I'm a little bit annoyed that they've interrupted Lorraine for thisJuly 7, 2022 See more

Talk of the Prime Minster's resignation dominated the majority of the show that we did get to see. Earlier on, psychic pig "Mystic Marcus" had predicted that Johnson would not be the leader of the country for much longer.

This clip was shown again after it was confirmed Mr Johnson would be leaving the Cabinet, with Lorraine saying: "You might think that's quite silly. But pigs are very intelligent, I think you'll find."

Initially, it seemed possible that the news would cause continued disruption as Lorraine did not return after the broadcast, but This Morning began airing in its usual timeslot.

Holly Willoughby did warn that if there were any more announcements they would be cutting back to Downing Street, though, and ITV is expected to pull today's edition of Loose Women to show another news broadcast to air from 12.30 pm when the Prime Minister is set to address the nation.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9 am UK time on ITV and ITV Hub.