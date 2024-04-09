First look at Vicky McClure in new psychological thriller based on bestseller

Emma is worried about history repeating itself in this new drama...

Vicky McClure leads the new Paramount Plus drama Insomnia, which follows a successful career woman who inexplicably stops being able to sleep, leading her to unravel some troubling events.

The drama centers on a woman named Emma Averill (Vicky McClure), who is career-driven, a wife and a mother, whose life is turned upside down when she begins to suffer from severe insomnia a few weeks before her 40th birthday.

This is a particular cause for concern because her mother went through the exact same thing before suffering a violent psychotic breakdown on the night of her own 40th birthday, so she's scared of history repeating itself and is convinced she's losing her mind.

First look images have now been released for the six-part drama, seeing Vicky in the role of Emma, alongside a supporting cast including Tom Cullen as Emma’s loving husband Robert, with Smylie Bradwell and India Fowler as their children Will and Chloe.

There is a particularly disturbing image here, with Emma standing outside in her pyjamas, in a pond, looking scared so it will be interesting to see what happens in the new thriller!

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Speaking about taking on the role, Vicky McClure said: "Myself and BYO Films are really excited to be working alongide Left Bank on Insomnia. It’s a very different role for me, Sarah Pinborough has written such an exciting script. We have a fantastic cast, crew and production team all set for a very fulfilling few months ahead!"

Insomnia is based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Pinborough, who is also known for writing other hits such as Behind Her Eyes, which was adapted for Netflix in 2022.

That series followed a woman named Louise, who ended up falling for her successful, charming psychiatrist boss David. But everything grinds to a halt when she meets his wife, and realises everything is not as it seems.

It's looking like Insomnia will be just as gripping, with reviews of the novel calling it "Another mind-twisting, genre-bending rollercoaster" and "One crazy sleepless ride". We can't wait...

Insomnia premieres on Paramount Plus in the UK on Thursday, May 23. We don't have a confirmed US release date yet.