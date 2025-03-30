Fit for Murder is Lifetime's latest ripped-from-the-headlines thriller

The Lifetime network never fails to captivate with its acclaimed "Ripped from the Headlines" series and the channel's latest true crime title should be no exception: based on actual events, Fit for Murder is a chilling drama that follows two fitness celebrities whose lives take a very dark turn.

Premiering tonight, March 30 at 8pm Eastern Time on Lifetime, Fit for Murder centers on husband-and-wife fitness gurus Craig Titus and Kelly Ryan (played by Brock Yurich and Tory Trowbridge, respectively), bringing viewers into the glamorous world of competitive bodybuilding and fitness tournaments.

However, things become sinister for the professional athletes after they hire a young female assistant, Melissa James (Paris Smith), who tragically later turns up dead, seemingly due to a homicide. As police kick off an investigation into exactly what happened to Melissa, dark secrets about Craig and Kelly's relationship and ambitions are revealed, crumbling the carefully constructed public personas they've built for themselves.

Along with Brock Yurich (The Boxer and the Butterfly), Tory Trowbridge (Tiny Pretty Things) and Paris Smith (My Stepfather's Secret), the Fit for Murder cast includes Ragen LoCricchio as Megan, Nick Josten as Detective Wilson, Aaron Foster as Detective Mogg, Jasmeet Baduwalia Tony, Jodi Binstock as Maura, Devin Reeve as Jeremy, Steve Longley as Kip, Marquis Willis as Officer Willis and Myra Cheney as Officer Lee. Jodi Binstock (Below Deck Deceit) is in the director’s chair, with a script from screenwriter Maggie Mock (Tempted, Fatal Attraction).

To tune into Fit for Murder tonight at 8pm ET, you're going to need access to the Lifetime network. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but even if you don't have traditional cable, cord-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Frndly TV, Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. And if you miss the television broadcast tonight, don't fret: Fit for Murder will also be available to stream on MyLifetime.com beginning tomorrow, Monday, March 31.

Fellow recent "Ripped from the Headlines" projects that debuted on Lifetime so far this year include Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story, with Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco in the title role, and Girl in the Garage: The Laura Cowan Story, with Power Book II: Ghost actress Paige Hurd leading the powerful true story.