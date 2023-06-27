Formula E 2024 races to stream live on Roku Channel, Paramount Plus

If you've been interested in watching Formula E races, whether it's because of the all-electric racing league's green credentials or its shorter race times, you'll find that each ePrix in the 2024 season will be easier to watch.

That's because there are set to be not one but two new ways to watch the Formula E 2024 races in the US, beyond CBS Sports Network's channel, app and website, which you currently need to use to watch the races.

Firstly, viewers will be able to watch 11 Formula E races each year using the Roku Channel. This live TV channel is available to anyone who's bought a Roku smart TV or streaming device, using the gadget's onboard operating system, for no extra cost.

Five more races will stream on Paramount Plus, a streaming service that starts at $4.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and goes up to $9.99 for its ad-free one. CBS tends to air all its live sports on Paramount Plus, but so far hasn't done so for Formula E, so this is a big change.

The provisional Formula E 2024 schedule includes 17 rounds consisting of 13 events (some Formula E events are two-day races, which count as separate rounds and can have different winners). So far, neither CBS nor Roku has said which races they'll be showing, but with the full schedule not yet confirmed, we'll have to wait to hear what these races are before we find out how they'll be aired.

Roku hasn't previously shown its own exclusive live sports before, so this Formula E deal hints toward an increased output of such events. The company only began releasing original programming in recent years, most notably with the "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, though it has lots more exclusive programming, including the entirety of doomed streaming service Quibi's catalog.

Paramount Plus meanwhile has seen its fair share of sports broadcasts, including PGA Tour golf, NFL and college football, college basketball and plenty of soccer leagues, and you can find a full list of live sports on Paramount Plus here.

Whether you think you'll watch Formula E on Paramount Plus or buy a Roku device to watch it, or most likely both if you want to catch every race, racing fans will be able to agree that it's great that Formula E is getting easier to watch.