Frasier reboot reveals streaming premiere date and a few surprises for fans

The highly anticipated reboot of Frasier has an official premiere date, as Paramount Plus has announced the show is going to be released exclusively on the streaming platform on Thursday, October 12, in the US and Canada, then on Friday, October 13, for international markets with Paramount Plus, including the UK. The first two episodes are going to be available immediately, with one episode releasing weekly after that.

But that's not all, with the announcement came a pair of surprises for fans of the sitcom. First was the video announcing the premiere date, with the accompaniment of Kelsey Grammer singing the show's iconic theme song, "Tossed Salad and Scrambled Eggs," and announcing that Frasier has "re-entered the building."

The other surprise is exclusively for US audiences, as the first two episodes are going to receive a special broadcast on CBS on Tuesday, October 17, airing back-to-back starting at 9:15 pm ET/PT, following an all-new episode of Big Brother season 25. So you won't have to be a Paramount Plus subscriber to get a glimpse at the reboot of one of What to Watch's 100 best TV shows of all time. However, if you want to see all the episodes you are going to need to sign up for the streaming service.

This will be the first time that Frasier has ever aired on CBS, as the sitcom had its original run on NBC.

The new iteration of Frasier arrives 30 years after the original series premiered and a little more than 19 years from when the series finale aired in 2004. It follows Frasier Crane, who originated as a character on Cheers before getting his own show, when he returns to Boston to face new challenges, forge new relationships and attempt to fulfill an old dream or two finally.

Grammar reprises his iconic role, which earned him four Emmys as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. Joining him in the new series is Jack Cutmore-Scott (Oppenheimer) as Frasier's son Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst (Only Fools and Horses) as Frasier's old college friend Alan, now a college professor; Toks Olagundoye (Fatal Attraction) as Olivia, the head of the university's psychology department; Jess Salgueiro (Letterkenny) as Freddy's roommate Eve; and Anders Keith, who is making his TV debut here as Frasier's nephew David.

Frasier is joining the lineup of Paramount Plus original series, which already includes a number from Taylor Sheridan — Special Ops: Lioness, 1883 and another fall 2023 new show, Lawmen: Bass Reeves — a slew of Star Trek original series (Strange New World, Discovery and Lower Decks) and more, such as Fatal Attraction.

Check out the Frasier release date announcement video right here: