General Hospital spoilers: James spills another explosive secret?

It was once said that "kids say the darndest things," and that looks like that may be the case on General Hospital, thanks again to James (Gary James Fuller).

Back in 2024, James ran away from Maxie (Kirsten Storms) and company, and he wound up at the Quartermaine Estate where he overheard a conversation between Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen). At the time, the mother/daughter duo was discussing Willow’s kiss with Drew (Cameron Mathison).

James eventually told what he heard to Ned (Wally Kurth), and Ned was practically salivating at the mouth having information he could use against Drew (although Ned didn’t adequately use it and the secret came to the light by other means). However, is James about to overhear another explosive secret and share it with the wrong person, this time, causing some actual chaos?

In the General Hospital episode airing on March 6, it looks like James will be accompanied to the hospital by Felicia (Kristina Wagner) to get some medical attention. Willow will be the person to greet the duo as they walk in. Check out the brief promo clip for the episode to see what we mean.

Having said all of that, it seems rather interesting that James would pop up on screen all of a sudden, which is why we think there’s a reason. Could his childlike innocence lead to him learning something he shouldn’t know?

At the moment, there are a few secrets floating around Port Charles. Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) and most of the town don’t know that he fathered a child with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton), and neither Dante nor Brook Lynn know Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is this child. Jason (Steve Burton) is going along with Sasha’s (Sofia Mattsson) dreadful scheme of pretending to be the father of her baby, despite the paternity honors belonging to Michael (Chad Duell). Oh, and we can't forget that the secret romance between Drew and Nina still hasn’t come to light.

Brook Kerr and Donnell Turner, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

While it’s possible that James could learn any of these secrets (or the other ones floating around Port Charles), we believe he may learn just one. Our best guess is that he sneaks off in the hospital and perhaps overhears Porita (Brook Kerr) and Ric (Rick Hearst) talking about her tampering with Heather’s (Alley Mills) bloodwork in an effort to make sure Heather stays behind bars.

Portia and Ric are in the hospital around the same time James shows up in the clip, and her misdeeds could wind up destroying her marriage and ruining her career if the wrong person were to find out. Given James’ grandma works for the hospital, could he learn the secret and share it with Felicia? Could Felicia then confront Portia and inform the hospital board?

Now if this scenario doesn’t play out, then our secondary guess goes back to the information about Gio. James could somehow overhear someone like Lulu (Alexa Havins) talking to a person about Brook Lynn and Dante having a child, and then the young boy runs that information back to Maxie, who may be left speechless and confused.

These are all largely theories at this point, so we’ll have to just make sure we are watching to see what happens next.