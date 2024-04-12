General Hospital spoilers: Jason gives Carly a harsh warning?

If you’ve been keeping up with General Hospital lately, then you know Jason (Steve Burton) is back, and while there is still some mystery surrounding what he's been doing for the past two-plus years, he did reveal that he’s been working with John 'Jagger' Cates (Adam Harrington) and the FBI.

As the story’s told, a few years ago, Jason was found on the shores of Greece by the FBI, and the extraction team then brought him to John. The FBI agent wanted Jason to use his specific skill set to help the FBI take down Pikeman, but Jason wasn’t on board to help until Jagger allegedly shared that the bureau has enough evidence to prove Carly (Laura Wright) is guilty of RICO violations, which would send her to prison for a very long time. Due to his love for his bestie, Jason agreed to be a contractor for the FBI. The only other person besides Jason and John who knows all of this is Anna (Finola Hughes). Carly is completely left in the dark.

Laura Wright and Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Fast forward to the General Hospital episode airing on April 9, and Carly found John getting beat up by unknown assailants. She managed to scare the men off and then escorted John back to his room at the Metro Court after he refused to go to the hospital. Not wanting to leave him alone in fear he may have a concussion, she eventually spends the night sitting in a chair monitoring him (quite the good Samaritan move for Carly).

Then in the episode airing on April 11, Nina (Cynthia Watros) spots Carly in John’s room and happily takes her incorrect assumption that the two are sleeping together to Drew (Cameron Mathison). With a rumor mill like Nina, Carly likely knows it’s only a matter of time before Nina spreads this lie to anyone who will listen, so we expect Carly to tell Jason of her good deed sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately for Carly, we don’t imagine Jason being anything but furious, but not with her directly. If it were any other guy, Jason may applaud Carly for her bravery (although he might caution her about the danger of getting involved in such an attack). However, John is the very man who has blackmailed him for years into working with the federal government, causing Jason to miss precious time away from his loved ones. Furthermore, John’s whole leverage over Jason is the threat John will use evidence to prosecute Carly. Jason may not like her helping a man considered to be the enemy at this point.

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With that being said, Jason will probably caution Carly to stay away from John for her own good. While we don’t anticipate him sharing the reason why John is not to be trusted, Jason may make a convincing argument that John is a threat that can take down him and Sonny (Maurice Benard).

Ordinarily, Jason’s words would be enough for Carly to at least pretend to follow his instructions, but we’ve predicted that John will actually fall head over heels for Carly in the near future, so we can’t rule out the possibility John and Carly become romantically involved (sorry for fans of the Jason and Carly pairing).

However, we can’t wait until Carly finds out about John’s blackmail over Jason. The news would almost certainly bring an end to Carly and John, and would probably send her into a fury with Jason for keeping this information a secret.