General Hospital spoilers: Kristina pressures Dex not to press charges against Sonny?

It was only a matter of time on General Hospital before Sonny (Maurice Benard) exploded on an "enemy," and it took Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Chase’s (Josh Swickard) wedding reception for the big boom to occur. While we had our money on a big confrontation between Sonny and Jason (Steve Burton), Sonny lashed out at Dex (Even Hofer).

In the General Hospital episode airing on May 17, Sonny eyes Dex making pleasant conversations with members of the Cerullo family, people Sonny considers to be very close personal friends. As Dex laughs and smiles with them, it leaves Sonny fuming with rage as he still considers Dex to be a disloyal traitor.

Once the mobster’s anger built up enough, he decided to follow Dex into an isolated corner of the Metro Court and start issuing a threat. Sonny made it abundantly clear that Dex was to stay away from the Cerullos. He even remarked that if Dex valued his life he should listen to his warning. Dex, not wanting things to escalate, attempted to reason with Sonny, but that just infuriated the kingpin even more, and that’s when Sonny pummeled his former employee.

We can’t even call it a fight, because Dex didn’t really try to fight back. Fortunately for Dex, Jason came to his recuse. Unfortunately for Sonny, Kristina (Kate Mansi) witnessed the whole ordeal.

Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

For a few weeks now, Kristina has been wrestling with the image she has of her father. While she is aware that he is a kingpin, she didn’t see him as a violent criminal that was ruthless and dangerous. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) tried to get her to see Sonny as the latter, but Kristina was hesitant to believe her former sister-in-law. Given how horrified Kristina was to see her father in rare form, we think she saw Josslyn's point.

With all that being said, is there a chance that Kirstina cuts her father off after seeing his rage creep to the surface? Of course, it is. However, since it’s been hinted that during the week of May 20, Kristina goes to Michael (Chad Duell) for some kind of help and she subsequently makes someone an offer, we think it’s likely that Kristina will attempt to do damage control for her father. Despite what she witnessed at the reception, she also knows that Sonny hasn’t been himself lately which is true given Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) has been tampering with his bipolar medication.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Although Sonny is actively shunning Michael these days, we can imagine a scenario in which Kristina goes to him after seeing their father unleash. After bringing her brother up to speed, we think she’ll ask him to talk to Dex to prevent him from pressing charges.

Michael loves his father, but he may be unwilling to step in to help him this time around. Not only is Michael partially to blame for Sonny’s disdain for Dex considering Michael hired him to spy on Sonny originally, but Dex is also Josslyn’s ex-boyfriend. Michael could feel guilty for the trouble he’s brought into Dex’s life, and Michael may not want to do anything that upsets his other sister. Protecting Sonny after this incident would certainly infuriate Josslyn.

If Michael tries to stay out of it, Kristina may seek out Dex herself and try to dissuade him from reporting Sonny. She may acknowledge that her father was wrong to beat him up, but she may bring up how betrayed Sonny has felt by Dex and how Sonny isn’t himself these days. Given how much Dex has admired Sonny in the past, will the pitch work?

Kate Mansi and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

We can’t say for sure, especially considering that Dex is still trying to prove himself at the police academy. Many of his fellow officers don’t respect him given he used to work for Sonny, and don’t trust his loyalties. Should Dex not press charges against Sonny, this could only make Dex’s time as the newest Port Charles Police Department recruit even rougher.

With Sonny’s current downward trajectory, it seems the only thing that could save him is the revelation that Valentin has been targeting him. His being off the right dosage of bipolar medication may excuse his behavior with his family and authorities, and it could reset how Port Charles currently sees him as the Big Bad Wolf.