Get a year of Hulu's on-demand service for just $1.99 a month

One of the better Black Friday deals we've seen so far on streaming services comes from none other than Hulu, which happens to be one of the best streaming services available.

The deal gets you a year of Hulu for just $24 — OK, technically it's $1.99 a month. That's down from the usual $5.99 a month or $72 a year, though, so the savings is pretty apparent.

With the deal you get access to Hulu's on-demand catalog. That includes shows and movies from a number of sources, and it also has new exclusives like the series A Teacher with Kata Mara, the new classics The Handmaid's Tale and Little Fires Everywhere, as well as movies you can't find anywhere else.

Hulu is available on just about every streaming platform you can find, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, gaming platforms, smart TVs, and in web browsers.

Still need convincing? Check out everything that's coming to Hulu in December 2020.

