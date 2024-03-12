Get The Fall Guy movie tickets right now, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt's post-Barbenheimer team up

If you were wondering why Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt made an appearance together at the Oscars to pay tribute to the stunt community, it is because their 2024 new movie, action comedy The Fall Guy, is one of the more anticipated movies of the year. And now you can get yourself ready for it with The Fall Guy movie tickets available for sale.

Releasing on May 3 (though there are going to be May 2 screenings you can get tickets for right now), The Fall Guy follows a stuntman (Gosling) who returns to the profession after a near career-ending accident in the hopes of winning back the love of his life, the director on a big new movie (Blunt). To help with that, he needs to track down the movie's missing star.

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2) and also starring Winston Duke, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham and Stephanie Hsu, you can now purchase advance tickets for The Fall Guy online, including on Fandango and the IMAX website, as the movie is one of the latest movies to use the premium format to showcase some incredible action sequences.

This is the first project for both Gosling and Blunt after their big 2023s. Gosling starred as Ken in Barbie, 2023's biggest movie at the box office, earning a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his work, countless memes and giving an incredible rendition of the song "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars. Blunt, meanwhile, starred in Best Picture-winner Oppenheimer, which finished as the No. 3 movie at the global box office and saw Blunt also be Oscar-nominated for her work. And of course, with both movies releasing on the same day in 2023, it created the cultural phenomenon that was Barbenheimer.

It'll be a tall task for The Fall Guy to reach those same kinds of heights, but the buzz is already starting to grow for the movie. While it is premiering at the South by Southwest Film Festival, where critics and lucky fans will get their first look at it, acclaimed filmmaker Steven Spielberg apparently saw it already and told Gosling that he loved it .

While The Fall Guy is technically a spring movie — where it is included in WTW's list of most anticipated 2024 spring movies — it will help kickstart the summer blockbuster season that begins in earnest at the end of May.

If you get your The Fall Guy tickets but are in need of something to watch in the meantime, the movie is actually based on the 1980s TV show The Fall Guy that starred Lee Majors. You can rent episodes of that show via digital on-demand platforms right now.

Or you can just watch The Fall Guy trailer on repeat directly below.