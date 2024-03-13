Get your Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tickets to witness the latest titan battle

Movie fans everywhere can now make sure they have their tickets to the next big screen spectacle, as Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tickets are now available for purchase ahead of the movie's March 29 release date. And as the new trailer released for the occasion indicates, the last 10 years of Godzilla and Kong movies have been leading to this epic fight.

However, unlike the previous entry, Godzilla vs Kong, the two titans aren't set to square off against each other, instead they're going to team up (like they did at the end of the movie) to take on a massive new threat.

If you can't wait to grab your ticket for the movie, you can purchase Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire tickets online through Fandango or through IMAX , as the movie is going to be playing on the premium format screens where available.

Here is the official synopsis for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire:

"The epic battle continues! Legendary Pictures' cinematic Monsterverse follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs Kong with an all-new adventure that pits the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence — and our own. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever."

While the CGI monsters are the true stars of the movie, the human actors appearing alongside them are Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns and Fala Chen.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the fifth movie in the "Monsterverse" that began with 2014's Godzilla and includes Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs Kong (though not Godzilla Minus One, in case you're wondering). All of those movies are currently streaming on Max in the US (2014's Godzilla is also on Netflix right now). Tangentially attached to that is the Apple TV Plus series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

If you don't want to take the time to catch up with all those movies ahead of Godzilla x Kong, then the new trailer for the movie offers a bit of a reminder of how things got here. Watch it directly below.