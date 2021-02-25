HBO Max reveals new Blackfire supersuit from season 3 of 'Titans'

HBO Max has unrevealed the supersuit for the new highly anticipated character Blackfire for DC Comics series Titans. Blackfire’s new suit was created by costume designer Laura Jean “LJ” Shannon. The unveiling of her suit follows the previously revealed Starfire and Red Hood costumes. Damaris Lewis plays Blackfire. Season 2 of Titans was the character’s first-ever live-action introduction.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Blackfire made her DC Comics debut in New Teen Titans #22, created by George Perez and Marv Wolfman. She is a supervillain and older sister of the Teen Titans member Crown Princess Koriand'r/Starfire and less-known youngest sibling and brother Crown Prince Ryand'r/Darkfire; the former of whom is her archenemy. In season two of Titans, Black fire killed her parents and took the throne. She’ll be the main antagonist in the third season.

Along with Blackfire, returning characters include Dick Grayson, aka Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites); Kory Anders, aka Starfire (Anna Diop); Rachel Roth, aka Raven (Teagan Croft); Gar Logan, aka Beast Boy (Ryan Potter); Donna Troy, aka “Wondergirl (Conor Leslie); Jason Todd, aka Red Hood (Curran Walters); and Conner Kent, aka Superboy”(Joshua Orpin); with Hank Hall, aka Hawk (Alan Ritchson); and Dawn Granger, aka Dove (Minka Kelly).

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television. Based on the characters from DC, the series was developed by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, with Johns, Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter serving as executive producers.

Titans' first two seasons are now available to stream on the HBO Max streaming service, with season three of the Max Original, which is currently in production, premiering later this year.