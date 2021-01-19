HBO sets early premiere date for 'Euphoria's second special episode

Good things come to those who wait, especially fans of the HBO drama series Euphoria. The second special episode, “F*ck Anyone Who’s Not A Sea Blob,” will follow in the same footsteps as the first, with an early premiere starting Friday, January 22 on HBO Max.

The second special episode follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer and co-writer in this second slice of life special episode directed and co-written by series creator Sam Levinson.

Here's the full press release for more details:

The second special episode of the Emmy®-winning HBO drama series EUPHORIA will receive an early premiere on HBO Max beginning FRIDAY, JANUARY 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT in advance of its HBO premiere on SUNDAY, JANUARY 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The second special episode, directed by EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson and titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob,” follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with Levinson. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

The first special episode, "Trouble Don't Last Always,” debuted December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting December 4. It was the #1 most social program on premium cable throughout that weekend (Nielsen Social).

EUPHORIA received three Primetime Emmy® awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.

EUPHORIA is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.