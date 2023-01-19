How Kenya Moore is winning over Special Forces fans

Fox's new show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has so far proven to be one of the most grueling celeb-focused reality shows to date. Over the course of week 1 and week 2, viewers saw seven of the 16 contestants bow out due to the strenuous tasks they had to complete. However, one celebrity that is shocking the Special Forces audience with her commitment to the training and her ability to show another side of her layered personality is Kenya Moore.

In the world of Bravo and Housewives, Moore has understandably acquired a reputation as a "shade assassin." Her witty remarks directed at her fellow castmates on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (and even on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) have proved comical and at times legendary in terms of reality TV. Unfortunately, her words have also proved to be polarizing among fans who don't like to see their favorite stars "attacked." Over the years, her verbal spats with Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Kim Fields, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and others have placed her in somewhat of a villain role.

With that said, Moore has more or less stepped out of that role in Special Forces. Since committing to the training camp, her focus has been on pushing her body to the limits and conquering fears, and in the process she's shown TV watchers a vulnerability they aren't used to seeing from her.

In an episode that aired on January 18, Moore had a specifically touching moment when she expressed her need to be a better mother than the one she had. RHOA fans will recall that Moore and her birth mother have never been close, and in Special Forces she says in terms of being a parent to her daughter Brooklyn, "I just want to be anything that’s opposite from my mother." Take a look at the clip below.

Thank you for letting us into your world, @KenyaMoore. ❤️ #SpecialForcesFOX

If Moore continues to have more moments like these where she puts down her weapons of shade, who's to say that by the time RHOA season 15 debuts that she won't have acquired a new allegiance of fans? By the way, she's also kind of killing it in the challenges, keeping up with world-renown athletes.

Special Forces fans show Kenya Moore love on social media

Don't just take our word for it. Check out for yourself what people are saying about the Atlanta Peach.

@KenyaMoore watching you on #specialforces is amazing! I love seeing you so vulnerable and open! This is a side of you that is so pure! It makes me love you even more!January 19, 2023 See more

Kenya I was never your fan on RHOA but my heart breaks for you over the situation with your mother. I can’t even imagine what that would be like. You seem to be a great mom to Brooklyn. I pray that God will heal your heart from that hurt.🙏January 19, 2023 See more

Kenya dear - You are a great Mom. Please do not doubt yourself for even one second. Brooklyn is a sweet and happy little girl. I’m thinking about the time you and Kandi took the girls on a play date. Brooklyn was so well behaved and polite. You’re a great Mom.January 19, 2023 See more

THIS. 👏 #SpecialForcesFOX pic.twitter.com/CEmo6g29H2January 19, 2023 See more

I don’t want to hear that you want to see #KenyaMoore in a different light than being on #RHOA and you’re not watching #SpecialForcesFox #SpecialForces Wednesday nights on Fox! 🍑👊🏿💪🏿🔥 pic.twitter.com/vSmObDLA8bJanuary 19, 2023 See more

I have to give it up to @KenyaMoore . She is dope on #specialforcesFox. As a woman in the military and as an AA woman in the military there are so many obstacles. But you push through and take control of the situation. Kudos Girl!! #FOX #RHOA pic.twitter.com/1AHbltjvxsJanuary 19, 2023 See more

I am freaking LOVING @KenyaMoore on #SpecialForcesFox. Killin it.January 19, 2023 See more

Congratulations @KenyaMoore 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Repelling is an difficult task because you have to TRUST the individual holding your line! #specialforces #SpecialForcesFox pic.twitter.com/LsDMOs89q3January 19, 2023 See more

I miss watching queen @kenya on #RHOA. But I’m glad she’s back on our TV screens and currently killing it in her new show #SpecialForcesFox 🙌🏾 https://t.co/CvRbZY7OJW pic.twitter.com/GR2aO4OGz5January 19, 2023 See more

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues to air on Wednesdays on FOX. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu.