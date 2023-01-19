How Kenya Moore is winning over Special Forces fans

By Terrell Smith
published

She's proving that she's more than a Real Housewife villain.

Kenya Moore with a camo hat in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test
Kenya Moore on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (Image credit: Pete Dadds / FOX)

Fox's new show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has so far proven to be one of the most grueling celeb-focused reality shows to date. Over the course of week 1 and week 2, viewers saw seven of the 16 contestants bow out due to the strenuous tasks they had to complete. However, one celebrity that is shocking the Special Forces audience with her commitment to the training and her ability to show another side of her layered personality is Kenya Moore. 

In the world of Bravo and Housewives, Moore has understandably acquired a reputation as a "shade assassin." Her witty remarks directed at her fellow castmates on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (and even on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) have proved comical and at times legendary in terms of reality TV. Unfortunately, her words have also proved to be polarizing among fans who don't like to see their favorite stars "attacked." Over the years, her verbal spats with Nene Leakes, Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Kim Fields, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and others have placed her in somewhat of a villain role. 

With that said, Moore has more or less stepped out of that role in Special Forces. Since committing to the training camp, her focus has been on pushing her body to the limits and conquering fears, and in the process she's shown TV watchers a vulnerability they aren't used to seeing from her. 

In an episode that aired on January 18, Moore had a specifically touching moment when she expressed her need to be a better mother than the one she had. RHOA fans will recall that Moore and her birth mother have never been close, and in Special Forces she says in terms of being a parent to her daughter Brooklyn, "I just want to be anything that’s opposite from my mother." Take a look at the clip below.  

See more

If Moore continues to have more moments like these where she puts down her weapons of shade, who's to say that by the time RHOA season 15 debuts that she won't have acquired a new allegiance of fans? By the way, she's also kind of killing it in the challenges, keeping up with world-renown athletes. 

Special Forces fans show Kenya Moore love on social media

Don't just take our word for it. Check out for yourself what people are saying about the Atlanta Peach.  

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues to air on Wednesdays on FOX. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Hulu

Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities.  When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The CrownWandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of HarlemAnd a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe. 