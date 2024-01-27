After Oscar snub, Margot Robbie is up for another award tonight
Margot Robbie may have shockingly missed out on 2024 Oscars Best Actress nomination for Barbie, but she has another shot to bring home the gold at the 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards tonight.
The Aussie star is just one of the A-list nominees—including Wonka lead Timothée Chalamet, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Chris Pratt—being recognized for their "unwavering dedication in delivering entertainment that resonates with viewers of every generation," said David McKenzie, executive producer of Associated Television International, in a statement.
Winners in the show's 11 categories—which spotlight both recent releases as well as time-honored favorites, such as "Best Iconic Family Film" and "Best Iconic Classic Series"—will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, celebrities and Popstar! magazine readers. And they're not just giving out awards, they're also giving back: this year's ceremony will support the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program, a year-round initiative aiding families in need across the United States.
Here's everything you need to know about tuning into tonight's Family Film and TV Awards, as well as which people and productions are among this year's distinguished family-friendly nominees.
How to watch the 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards:
The 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards will air on CBS on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm Eastern. As one of the four major networks in the US, CBS is available over the air through a TV antenna or as part of a cable TV subscription. You can also tune into the channel via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The awards show will also be streaming on Paramount Plus.
Along with hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots, this year's festivities will see special appearances by the likes of Adam Sandler, The D’Amelio Family, Corey Feldman, Folákẹ́ , Billy Gardell, Max Greenfield, Tony Gonzalez, Ernie Hudson, Phil Keoghan, Kel Mitchell, Dee Wallace, Montel Williams and Reginald VelJohnson.
26th annual Family Film and TV Awards nominees:
Outstanding Actors in a Feature Film
Chris Pine (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves)
Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)
Outstanding Actors in a TV Series
Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood)
Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood)
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Rob Lowe (Unstable)
Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka)
Tim Allen (The Santa Clauses)
Best Iconic Family Film
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Ghostbusters
Home Alone
The Goonies
The Sandlot
Best Iconic Classic Series (Television)
Family Matters
Full House
I Love Lucy
The Brady Bunch
The Dick Van Dyke Show
Best Family Film (Television)
A Million Miles Away
Choose Love
Family Switch
Good Burger 2
Peter Pan & Wendy
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Best Family Entertainment Series (Television)
Masters of Illusion
Survivor
The Amazing Race
The Great British Baking Show
The Masked Singer
Best Gameshow
Family Feud
Jeopardy!
Let’s Make A Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Best Ensemble Series (Television)
Loki
Percy Jackson and The Olympians
Star Trek: Picard
The Neighborhood
Unstable
Best Ensemble Feature Film
Barbie
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Fast X
Haunted Mansion
The Little Mermaid
Best Animated Family Film
Elemental
Leo
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Family Feature Film
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
The Hill
