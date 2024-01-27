After Oscar snub, Margot Robbie is up for another award tonight

Margot Robbie may have shockingly missed out on 2024 Oscars Best Actress nomination for Barbie, but she has another shot to bring home the gold at the 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards tonight.

The Aussie star is just one of the A-list nominees—including Wonka lead Timothée Chalamet, The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Chris Pratt—being recognized for their "unwavering dedication in delivering entertainment that resonates with viewers of every generation," said David McKenzie, executive producer of Associated Television International, in a statement.

Winners in the show's 11 categories—which spotlight both recent releases as well as time-honored favorites, such as "Best Iconic Family Film" and "Best Iconic Classic Series"—will be chosen by a panel of industry experts, celebrities and Popstar! magazine readers. And they're not just giving out awards, they're also giving back: this year's ceremony will support the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots program, a year-round initiative aiding families in need across the United States.

Here's everything you need to know about tuning into tonight's Family Film and TV Awards, as well as which people and productions are among this year's distinguished family-friendly nominees.

How to watch the 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards:

The 26th annual Family Film and TV Awards will air on CBS on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm Eastern. As one of the four major networks in the US, CBS is available over the air through a TV antenna or as part of a cable TV subscription. You can also tune into the channel via live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. The awards show will also be streaming on Paramount Plus.

Along with hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila and Amanda Kloots, this year's festivities will see special appearances by the likes of Adam Sandler, The D’Amelio Family, Corey Feldman, Folákẹ́ , Billy Gardell, Max Greenfield, Tony Gonzalez, Ernie Hudson, Phil Keoghan, Kel Mitchell, Dee Wallace, Montel Williams and Reginald VelJohnson.

26th annual Family Film and TV Awards nominees:

Outstanding Actors in a Feature Film

Chris Pine (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves)

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Timothée Chalamet (Wonka)

Outstanding Actors in a TV Series

Beth Behrs (The Neighborhood)

Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood)

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

Rob Lowe (Unstable)

Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka)

Tim Allen (The Santa Clauses)

Best Iconic Family Film

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Ghostbusters

Home Alone

The Goonies

The Sandlot

Best Iconic Classic Series (Television)

Family Matters

Full House

I Love Lucy

The Brady Bunch

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Best Family Film (Television)

A Million Miles Away

Choose Love

Family Switch

Good Burger 2

Peter Pan & Wendy

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Best Family Entertainment Series (Television)

Masters of Illusion

Survivor

The Amazing Race

The Great British Baking Show

The Masked Singer

Best Gameshow

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make A Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Best Ensemble Series (Television)

Loki

Percy Jackson and The Olympians

Star Trek: Picard

The Neighborhood

Unstable

Best Ensemble Feature Film

Barbie

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Fast X

Haunted Mansion

The Little Mermaid

Best Animated Family Film

Elemental

Leo

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Family Feature Film

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

The Hill