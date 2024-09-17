How to watch Agatha All Along: streaming options, episode release dates and time

The latest Marvel TV show is Agatha All Along, a follow-up series to 2021's Wandavision which brings back Wanda's antagonistic witch Agatha Harkness. It arrives on Wednesday, September 18, although you may have to wait longer depending on where you live.

Episodes: 8 (2 on release)

In Agatha All Along, Harkness has managed to become free of the spell she was put under in Wandavision. Along with the teenager who freed her, she creates a coven of witches in order to embark on a series of trials called the Witches' Road.

If you're interested in watching Agatha All Along, here's how you can do so, including which streaming service it's on and when episodes will arrive online.

How to watch Agatha All Along

You can watch Agatha All Along on the streaming service Disney Plus, which is the home to most (although not all) of the Marvel TV shows. One of the other Marvel shows on the platform is WandaVision, which you'll probably want to watch ahead of AAA.

Disney Plus usually costs $4.99 / £4.99 per month for its most affordable tier, which is the ad-supported one. There's also a $7.99 / £7.99 one which lets you avoid those pesky ads, and this one comes in an annual option too which is the equivalent of 10 months' subscription.

However if you sign up for that cheapest tier before Saturday, September 28, you can get your first three months for just $1.99 / £1.99 each. Find out more about that deal here.

In the US, there's also the Disney Bundle which combines Disney Plus with Hulu and costs $9.99 per month, with ESPN Plus added for an extra price.

Agatha All Along episode release information

Each episode of Agatha All Along will hit Disney Plus at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT on the day it's due to air, which you can see below. In the UK that time is 2 am... the day after, so you'll have to stream the episodes a day after the dates below.