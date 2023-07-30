How to watch Breeders season 4 online: stream the final season of the black comedy

The final run of British dark comedy Breeders is about to begin, because season 4 of the Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard show is going to bring the story to its conclusion on Monday, July 31.

Breeders follows the duo, two parents who are struggling with the process of raising children while maintaining their marriage. After ending season 3 with some dramatic revelations, season 4 jumps forward several years into the future to catch up with the parents.

Plus, this time jump brings older children who are now going through their own life crises, giving Haggard and Freeman another chance to be real parents.

So here's how to watch Breeders season 4, ready for when it premiers on Monday, July 31.

How to watch Breeders season 4 in the US

There are two ways to watch the new season of Breeders in the US.

Using cable or a live TV streaming service, you can catch the episodes on FX. The first two play on Monday, July 31 at 10 PM ET/PT, and each new episode will arrive at that time slot each week.

The live TV streaming services that offer FX are Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV (if you sign up to its Hollywood Extra packages too).

Your other option is to watch the episodes on Hulu, where they'll stream the day after their FX debut. You can also use the streaming service to catch up on the past seasons.

Hulu costs $7.99 for ad-interrupted viewing or $14.99 for ad-free, though you can sign up to the Disney Bundle for $9.99 which throws in Disney Plus for just two dollars more (and higher tiers let you avoid ads or add ESPN Plus to the mix).

How to watch Breeders season 4 in the UK

We've got bad news for you Breeders fans in the UK: the TV show isn't going to be available to stream straight away, and you'll have to wait until October to watch season 4.

Despite being a Sky co-production, Breeders season 4 will only release in the UK months after it's available to watch in the UK, and even then an exact date hasn't been confirmed. At least we know it'll be available to watch on Sky TV when it does appear.

How to watch Breeders season 4 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the final season of Breeders, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Breeders or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.