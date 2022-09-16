Fletch lives! No, we’re not talking about the 1989 sequel Fletch Lives that saw Chevy Chase star as the wisecracking investigative journalist, but instead a 2022 reboot of the Fletch franchise with Jon Hamm taking over the lead role — Confess, Fletch.

The crime comedy is now playing, though it has been flying a bit under the radar of new movies for 2022. Here is what you need to know about how to watch Confess, Fletch.

How to watch Confess, Fletch in movie theaters

Confess, Fletch is currently playing in select movie theaters in the US. The best way to find out if it is playing near you is to either check your local movie theater’s website or check out Fandango (opens in new tab), which can show you if and where Confess, Fletch is playing at any theater in your area.

At this time there is no theatrical release date of Confess, Fletch in the UK.

Moviegoers who are looking to save some money on frequent trips to the movies should be looking into movie theater subscription and membership deals. These programs, run by many US and UK movie theater chains, provide discounted/free movie tickets or charge a flat monthly fee to cover monthly trips to the movies. Similarly, MoviePass is back in select US markets (before a wider expansion), offering a similar type of subscription service but covering multiple theater chains.

Is Confess, Fletch streaming?

Confess, Fletch is not yet available on a streaming service, but the movie is available to watch digitally at-home right now for US consumers.

You can rent Confess, Fletch for $19.99 on Prime Video (opens in new tab), Google Play (opens in new tab) and Vudu (opens in new tab), or you can buy the movie to own for $24.99-$26.99 (depending on the service).

On October 28, the movie is going to premiere on the Showtime (opens in new tab) cable channel and be available on-demand through the Showtime app. It’s not confirmed at this time, but that could very likely mean that it’ll also be available to stream on Paramount Plus, as the latter has a Showtime bundle subscribers can access.

UK movie fans wishing to watch Confess, Fletch look like they’ll have to wait, as the movie also has no digital release plans for the region at the moment. However, as the UK does have Paramount Plus, it is possible that it’ll appear on the streaming service in the UK if/when it does in the US; though again, nothing is confirmed at this time.

Everything else you need to know about Confess, Fletch

As we mentioned above, Confess, Fletch is a reboot of the 1980s movies starring Chevy Chase as Gregory McDonald’s classic character Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher, with Jon Hamm taking over the title role.

Based on McDonald’s 1976 book of the same name but set in the present, Confess, Fletch finds Fletch becoming the prime suspect in multiple murders surrounding stolen art in Rome, so he must work to prove his innocence while simultaneously searching for the stolen art collection.

In addition to Hamm, the Confess, Fletch cast features Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks), Lorenza Izzo (Hacks), John Slattery (Mad Men), Roy Wood Jr. (The Daily Show), Annie Mumolo (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) and more. Superbad’s Greg Mottola directs.

The movie currently has an 81% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Check out the trailer for Confess, Fletch right here: