No need for pay-per-view to watch this highly anticipated boxing match, as Creed III premieres globally in early March for movie fans to enjoy. But can you stream Creed III right away or is it only available to watch in movie theaters to start?

Creed III is a continuation of the Rocky spinoff franchise that stars Michael B. Jordan, with the actor also making his directorial debut with this third entry. Creed III is one of the new 2023 movies that has people excited and kick starts a busy March for film lovers, so we have everything that you need to know about when and how to watch Creed III right here.

How to watch Creed III at movie theaters

Creed III is getting an exclusive rollout in movie theaters around the world on March 3. So if you want to see the movie as soon as possible, you're going to need to find out when and where it is playing near you.

Thankfully it's easy enough to find Creed III showtimes and tickets by visiting either the Creed III website (opens in new tab), checking your local movie theater's website or a site like Fandango (opens in new tab), which gives you all the locations and showtimes the movie is playing in your area.

If the ticket price for Creed III is something that worries you, there's a potential solution with movie theater subscription and membership deals designed to make going to the theater a bit more affordable. Offered by many US and UK theater chains, these programs provide patrons with either a monthly allotment of movies, discounted or even free tickets, as well as deals on concessions and more to make for a special movie-going experience.

Is Creed III streaming?

Anyone hoping to watch Creed III at home is going to have to wait, as the movie is not immediately available via streaming or digital on-demand.

There's no info on when or where Creed III is going to make its streaming debut at this time, though based on trends we can make an educated guess that it's going to be about a month before Creed III is available to watch at home.

We'll update this page as information of Creed III's streaming and digital on-demand plans are made available.

What else to know about Creed III

Creed III puts all of the weight on Michael B. Jordan's character, as Sylvester Stallone/Rocky has been removed from the equation. But it's no worries, as Creed III sees Donnie ready to call it a career after achieving just about everything he can with his boxing career, but when a presence from his past reemerges with eyes on boxing glory and a dangerous fighting style, Donnie's legacy is put to the test.

In addition to Jordan, franchise regulars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Phylicia Rashad and Florian Munteanu all return, with new additions in Mila Davis-Kent, Selenis Leyva, Jose Benavidez and Jonathan Majors as the main antagonist, Damian.

What to Watch's Creed III review calls the movie a serviceable sequel that hits on all the beats you want from these movies, particularly in the ring. Overall, Creed III has been "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

Watch the trailer for Creed III right here: