The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 sees the Time Lord trapped in an alien prison...

The Doctor Who Special promises to be one of the highlights of the BBC’s Christmas TV schedule. Here's how to watch the Doctor Who Christmas special 2020 online anywhere in the world.

The festive episode will see the return of the Doctor’s most famous and most feared enemies - yes, the Daleks are back.

Two of the Doctor's pals will bid her farewell in the New Year's Day episode (Picture: BBC)

The Time Lord is locked away in a high-security alien prison, continuing from where the last series left off, and the Doctor is alone and can’t see anyway of escape.

Back on Earth, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are struggling to cope without their friend.

They try to get on with their regular lives, but then they discover a disturbing plan involving the Daleks. Although they don't have the Doctor, John Barrowman is back to help as Captain Jack!

How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 online in the UK for free

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on BBC1 at 6.45pm on New Year's Day.

You can watch online via BBC iPlayer and the episode will also be available in the same place if you want to catch up at a later date.

More: New Year TV Guide - best shows to watch and when they're on

How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 online from abroad

There is a handy way to watch your favourite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it is called VPN.

This lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favourite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

But which VPN will suit your needs best?

One of the top options currently on the market is NordVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your favourite TV show on.

From laptops to a Smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and games consoles to a mobile phone, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location.

Not only is NordVPN straightforward and easy to use, it also has great security smarts and is reasonably priced. Plus, you can try it 100% risk-free by taking advantage of its 30-day free trial.

How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 in the US

You can catch the Christmas episode of Doctor Who on BBC America at 8pm Eastern Time on New Year's Day.

How to watch the Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 in Australia

Sadly, here are also no plans to show the Doctor Who festive episode in Australia at the moment.

The Doctor Who Christmas Special will air on BBC1 at 6.45pm on New Year's Day - see our TV Guide for more festive dramas not to be missed.