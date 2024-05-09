How to watch Doctor Who season 14: stream the sci-fi series online

Three years on from the last full series, Doctor Who season 14 sees Ncuti Gatwa properly taking control of the TARDIS after the recent Christmas caper that introduced him to his new companion, Ruby Sunday.

Everything we've learned about the new series has us amped up to see what's in store. Russell T. Davies is back as the showrunner, Steven Moffat has penned one of the forthcoming episodes, and Ncuti certainly seems like he could rank among the very best actors to play the titular Time Lord from what we've seen of him so far.

This latest set of journeys across space and time will include a meeting with the Beatles and a face-off with the Doctor's 'most powerful foe' yet, along with all the other great stuff that's sure to be in store throughout the rest of the season. And fans who want to see how the show comes together have also got the return of Doctor Who Unleashed to look forward to.

With things looking pretty bright in the Whoniverse, now's the perfect time to get watching. Whether you're a newcomer jumping on board for this new era, or you've been waiting for a full-length season of Doctor Who since the 2021 Flux storyline, here's how to watch Doctor Who season 14 online.

How to watch Doctor Who season 14 in the US

If you want to watch Doctor Who season 14 in the US, you'll need to be a Disney Plus. subscriber. The new season debuts with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 10 available to stream from 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. New episodes will debut every week after that.

Doctor Who has previously aired on other US platforms, but the long-running sci-fi show struck up a partnership with the BBC in 2022 that saw episodes (starting with the 60th-anniversary specials) airing exclusively on the Disney platform.

If you're not already a Disney Plus subscriber, the Disney Bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $9.99 a month, with the option of more expensive tiers that include ESPN Plus, too.

How to watch Doctor Who season 14 in the UK

Unlike the rest of the world, Whovians in the show's home country don't need to go anywhere new. That's because the show is still airing in the same place: on the BBC.

The series will kick things off with a two-episode premiere on Saturday, May 11, with episodes available at midnight on BBC iPlayer, in line with the global release on Disney Plus.

If you don't want to stay up late, the series will continue to get a primetime Saturday slot on BBC One. The first two episodes will air on BBC One back-to-back at 6.20 pm and 7.05 pm on May 11, right before the Eurovision Song Contest 2024.

This pattern will continue for the rest of the season, with a new episode dropping at midnight on iPlayer before the Saturday night TV slot.

How to watch Doctor Who season 14 in Australia

As with the US (and wherever else the streamer is available), anyone in Australia looking to take a trip to the Whoniverse will find the series on Disney Plus.

According to a press release from Disney, the forthcoming season will be available to stream on Saturday, May 11, starting with the two-episode premiere and weekly episode drops for the remainder of the series.

Disney Plus costs $13.99 per month for the Standard tier or $17.99 for the premium offering in Australia.

How to watch Doctor Who season 14 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Doctor Who season 14, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

