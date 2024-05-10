How to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed — stream the season 14 companion show

If you're a huge fan of a certain classic sci-fi series, then you'll want to enjoy it as much as possible by watching Doctor Who: Unleashed when you catch up on episodes of the newest season of the main-series show.

Fans couldn't be more excited that Doctor Who season 14 is finally here after a long wait, and we've already got a guide on how to watch Doctor Who season 14 if you haven't yet figured out how you'll catch that.

But Doctor Who: Unleashed is a companion series which lets you peek behind closed doors, finding out how the creators and stars created each episode. Unleashed episodes for season 14 will feature deep dives into the creation of episodes, interviews with the people in front of and behind the camera, and more, all presented by Steffan Powell.

So here's how to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed from wherever you are.

How to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed in the UK

The BBC maintains the rights for all things Doctor Who in the UK, and that includes Doctor Who: Unleashed; in fact, it still makes the show itself.

The show will premiere on TV on Saturday, 11 May on BBC Three. The first episode will air at 8 pm, and the second half an hour later.

As you'll know Doctor Who season 14 proceeds with weekly episodes after the two-episode debut and Unleashed is no different, with episodes playing on Saturdays at roughly the time slots. It varies a little bit, though; episode 3 plays at 7:35 pm, for example, so keep your eye on the BBC's program guide here.

If you're not near your TV but still want to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed live, you can do so online as iPlayer allows for streaming live channels.

Don't care about watching live? iPlayer is still the place for you, as it'll host all of the previous episodes in its library. This is already populated by Doctor Who: Unleashed episodes about the 60th anniversary specials and Children in Need episode, which you can check out too.

Remember, all these options are free to those who pay their license fee.

How to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed in the US or AU

While Disney Plus is airing episodes of Doctor Who season 14 in most places around the world, it won't be doing the same for episodes of Doctor Who: Unleashed.

No, they remain exclusive to BBC, and there's no evidence that anyone will be airing them outside the UK. Sorry, Whovians, but you'll have to find another way to watch Unleashed...

How to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Doctor Who: Unleashed, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

