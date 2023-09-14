The 2023 new movie slate is diving into the world of Wall Street drama with Dumb Money. It was just a little more than two years ago when the GameStop/meme stock revolution of retail investors against hedge funds took place, but we're already getting a movie about it with Dumb Money, an ensemble dramedy from the director of I, Tonya and Pam & Tommy.

Do we have another The Big Short or Wolf of Wall Street on our hands? Time will tell, but if you're looking for details on how to watch Dumb Money, well we've got you covered.

How to watch Dumb Money in movie theaters

Dumb Money is going to play exclusively in movie theaters initially, with the movie getting a staggered rollout in the US and internationally.

Starting September 15, Dumb Money is going to be playing in select US cities, specifically Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Boston and San Francisco. After that, it is going to expand to additional markets over the following weeks.

The movie opens in the UK on September 22, as well as other international markets that day and in the weeks to come.

To find out where Dumb Money is playing near you right now, you can check the movie's website or Fandango , which will allow you to see every movie theater the movie is playing in within your area as well as purchase tickets.

If you're looking to save some money checking out Dumb Money (or any other movie) at the theater, read our guide on movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these programs allow moviegoers to get discounted, free or a monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Dumb Money streaming?

Dumb Money is not available to stream at this time, as it plays exclusively in movie theaters for at least a few weeks.

While no concrete details are available, after its exclusive run is over, Dumb Money will likely first head to digital on-demand platforms where viewers can rent or buy the movie for at-home viewing. When and where it will be available for streaming is also TBD.

When we have more information on Dumb Money's at-home viewing options, we'll update them here.

What else to know about Dumb Money

Here is the official synopsis for Dumb Money:

“Dumb Money is the ultimate David vs Goliath tale, based on the insane true story of everyday people who flipped the script on Wall Street and got rich by turning GameStop (yes, the mall videogame store) into the world's hottest company. In the middle of everything is regular guy Keith Gill, who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the stock and posting about it. When his social posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down."

Paul Dano leads an ensemble that includes America Ferrera, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Seth Rogen, Nick Offernman, Vincent D’Onofrio, Myha'la Herrold, Talia Ryder and Sebastian Stan. The movie is directed by Craig Gillespie.

Dumb Money is currently sitting at an 81% "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with What to Watch's Dumb Money review giving the movie four out of five stars and describing it as the Rocky of Wall Street movies.

Watch the Dumb Money trailer right here: