Movie fans have another Stephen King adaptation to enjoy, as a new adaptation of Firestarter releases on May 13. But how can you watch Firestarter? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on that. And good news, you’re going to have options.

Here is what you need to know about how to watch Firestarter.

How to watch Firestarter in movie theaters?

Firestarter hopes to be one of the early summer blockbuster hits at the box office among 2022’s new movies, as it releases in movie theaters in most countries (including the US and UK) on Friday, May 13. There are some advanced screenings being held on Thursday, May 12, as well.

To find out where Firestarter is playing near you, you can either check the Firestarter website , websites of your favorite local theaters or a resource like Fandango to find when and where the movie is playing near you.

Trying to save on movie tickets? Be sure to check out movie theater subscription and membership deals. Run by many US and UK cinemas, these deals offer discounted ticket prices or a monthly flat-rate for a certain number of tickets, as well as other perks including concession and exclusive events and deals.

Is Firestarter streaming?

Starting May 13, Firestarter is also available to stream at home for anyone who is signed up for Peacock Premium streaming service. As Peacock is exclusive to US subscribers, only those in the US can stream the movie at the time of its release.

While there is a free version of Peacock, Peacock Premium does require a paid monthly subscription to gain access to new and premium content like Firestarter. There are two options for Peacock Premium, as there is an ad-supported version for $4.99 per month and an ad-free version that goes for $9.99 per month.

Peacock is set up to be the first streaming home for new Universal Pictures and Focus Features movies. Not all are available to stream immediately with their release in movie theaters, but certain movies are getting that treatment, like Marry Me or Halloween Kills.

Everything else you need to know about Firestarter

Firestarter is based on Stephen King’s 1980 book, which tells the story of a young girl that tries to understand how she mysteriously gained the power to set things on fire with her mind. The new movie stars Zac Efron, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Sydney Lemmon, Kurtwood Smith, Gloria Reuben, John Beasley and Michael Greyeyes.

This is the second adaptation of Firestarter. The first was in 1984 and starred a young Drew Barrymore, David Keith, Heather Locklear and Martin Sheen. Firestarter (1984) is available to watch for free on Peacock (no subscription required).

And here is the trailer for the new Firestarter.