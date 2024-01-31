How to watch Genius: MLK/X — stream the historical docudrama online or on TV

An anthology show documenting the lives of famous historical figures returns on Thursday, February 1 when Genius: MLK/X hits screens, as the fourth and latest season of Genius.

Genius is a docudrama series depicting true events. Typically, the show contrasts two important periods in the lives of famous people (with Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso as some of the noteworthy figures), but this fourth season shakes it up by instead having two separate people profiled.

As you can probably tell from the title, this season looks at Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, two of the most important figures in America's civil rights movement in the 1950s and 60s. MLK/X will feature recreations of well-known events in their lives and also give us a glimpse at their private lives too. It fittingly arrives in time for Black History Month in the US

Interested in learning about two of the most famous people in American history? Here's how to watch Genius: MLK/X online or on TV.

How to watch Genius: MLK/X in the US

There are plenty of ways to watch Genius: MLK/X in the US, whether you want to do so on TV or using a streaming service.

The show debuts on the National Geographic channel on Thursday, February 1 at 9 pm ET/PT, with its first two episodes airing back-to-back. The rest of the episodes will air on Thursdays at the same time, with two coming each week.

Don't have cable? Lots of live TV streaming services offer National Geographic, so you can stream the cable channel over the internet. Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all have Nat Geo as part of their channel line-ups.

If you'd rather watch Genius online than on live TV, you still have several options. From Friday, February 2, both Disney Plus and Hulu will get the two episodes of Genius that aired on cable, and each subsequent Friday will bring two more.

Both Disney Plus and Hulu individually cost $7.99 per month for their ad-enabled tiers, though you can add $6 and $10 to that monthly fee respectively for ad-free plans. The Disney Bundle is a popular way to sign up as it combines both streaming services for just $9.99 per month, with higher tiers for ad-free streaming or to throw in ESPN Plus too.

How to watch Genius: MLK/X in the UK

In the UK there are options to watch Genius: MLK/X on live TV or via streaming.

You'll be able to stream the show on Disney Plus, with episodes landing after they play in the US. Disney Plus costs £4.99 per month for its cheapest tier, though £7.99 will get you ad-free streaming and £10.99 offers 4K and Dolby Atmos movie streaming (though that won't affect Genius).

The three previous seasons of Genius are on Disney Plus too.

If you want to watch the TV show live, it'll be playing on the National Geographic TV channel at 9 pm on Saturday, February 3, so you can watch it then if you don't mind missing Casualty.