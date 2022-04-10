How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online anywhere in the world

Here's where you need to go to stream the second season of Gentleman Jack.

Looking to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online? Here's how.

Gentleman Jack's season 2 once again sees Vigil's Suranne Jones taking center stage as lesbian English landowner, Anne Lister. Inspired by the real, coded diaries of Anne — aka Gentleman Jack — the first series concluded with Anne's marriage to Ann Walker (Peaky Blinders' Sophie Rundle).

This new series will follow the newlywed couple's attempt to see out their days at Shibden Hall in Yorkshire, whilst enduring the controversy of living as wife and wife in 1830s England. The locals are still very wary of Anne's entrepreneurial skills, the town of Halifax is teetering on the brink of revolution, and one of Anne's exes has arrived in town to test her marriage, so it seems there's plenty of trouble in store for the happy couple.

Here's how to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online so you don't miss out on any of the drama.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the UK

Gentleman Jack premieres on Sunday, April 10 on BBC One in the UK, with fresh episodes set to air at the same time, same place every Sunday for the entire, eight-episode run.

If you want to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online, you'll also be able to watch the series on BBC iPlayer, where you can also find the first season available to stream if you need to catch up.

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online from anywhere in the world

How to watch Gentleman Jack season 2 online in the US

Gentleman Jack fans in the States won't have to wait much longer to watch the second season. On April 5, HBO revealed that Gentleman Jack season 2 will begin airing HBO Max on April 25.