How to watch Groundhog Day on Groundhog Day: streaming options

Well, it's Groundhog Day, again, and while we're not stuck in an actual time loop forcing us to relive the day in Punxsutawney, Pa., many people are sure to want to watch Groundhog Day, the classic Bill Murray comedy. The question is how? Is Groundhog Day streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Peacock or any other platform?

Groundhog Day stars Murray as a self-centered weatherman sent to cover the annual event in Punxsutawney where a groundhog's shadow predicts either six more weeks of winter or an early spring (in case you're curious, in real life, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow , meaning he predicts an early spring). Desperate to get out of town, Murray's Phil is bewildered when he begins to live Groundhog Day over and over again. The movie, which was directed by Harold Ramis, also stars Andie MacDowell as Rita, Chris Elliott as Larry, Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned and Brian Doyle-Murray as Buster.

The comedy has become an all-time favorite for many. It has a 94% "Certified Fresh" score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes , is ranked at No. 34 on the American Film Institute's 100 Years… 100 Laughs list representing the best comedies and was even a hit in the UK, where it won the BAFTA Award for Best Original Screenplay in 1994.

We've got all the info you need on how to watch Groundhog Day to celebrate its namesake holiday, or if you're just looking for something good to watch.

How to stream Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day is currently available to stream on AMC Plus in the US, the subscription service that starts at $4.99 per month. If you need to sign up for AMC Plus, you can do so with its stand-alone service or access it as an add-on channel on other platforms like Prime Video or The Roku Channel.

If you'd prefer not to sign up for a new monthly subscription service as you're only interested in watching Groundhog Day, the movie is available to rent via digital on-demand, with consumers able to rent it for 48 hours (once you start watching) for about $4 on Prime Video , Google Play , Apple TV and more.

For those in the UK, Groundhog Day is streaming on Netflix, Sky Go and NOW TV, as well as being available to rent via digital on-demand.

How to watch Groundhog Day on TV

You can also watch Groundhog Day on good old-fashioned TV, as AMC is running a Groundhog Day marathon on the cable channel starting at 11 am on Friday, February 2, that goes through 2 am on Saturday, February 3. Of course, to watch this you'll need a TV plan that offers AMC.

A lot of traditional pay-TV packages carry the cable channel, but if you have or are making the move to live TV streaming services, AMC is available on the likes of Philo TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.