Want to watch Happy Valley season 3 online? Here's where you need to go to catch the final installment of Sally Wainwright's hugely popular crime drama.

Five years after the second season aired, Happy Valley season 3 will see us returning to Yorkshire for one last case. In the new series, Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) uncovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir, setting off a chain of events leading her back to her Tommy Lee Royce.

Here's where you can watch the final season of Happy Valley so you can follow Catherine's latest case as the show returns for the final time.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 online in the UK

Happy Valley season 3 will begin airing in the UK on New Year's Day at 9 pm on BBC One, with new episodes airing at the same time on a weekly basis. This means you'll also be able to tune into the new series via BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 online from anywhere in the world

If you're going to be away from home but still want to watch Happy Valley online, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (a VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from where you would normally watch your favorite shows and movies. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to watch Happy Valley season 3 in the US

Whilst at the time of writing we don't yet have a US release date for the final series, we do know that Happy Valley season 3 will be shown on AMC+ (opens in new tab), where you can also find the previous two seasons available to stream right now.

As and when we find out when we get a release date, we'll be sure to include it here.