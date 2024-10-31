Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Robert Zemeckis made movie history together 30 years ago, now they have reunited for Here. And we’ve got everything you need to know on how to watch Here right now.

The trio’s previous collaboration was Forrest Gump, which won Best Picture and has created an enduring legacy (why we included it in our 100 best movies of all time list). Can their 2024 new movie be just as memorable? Well you have to see it before you can determine that.

Read on for all the details on where, when and how you can watch Here.

How to watch Here in movie theaters

Here is now playing exclusively in US movie theaters. UK audiences are going to have to wait until 2025 to see Here, as the movie has a January 17 release date for UK cinemas.

If you want to find exactly when and where you can watch Here right now, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango. Either option will show you all of the movie theaters in your area where Here is playing, as well as available showtimes. You can also purchase your Here movie tickets directly on these sites.

Have a favorite movie theater you like to frequent? Check out movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. In addition to seeing if Here and what other movies are playing at the theater, you can also get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Here streaming?

No, Here is not streaming or available via digital on-demand platforms right now. The only way to watch Here at this time is by going to the movie theater.

There are no details on Here’s at-home viewing plans. We expect that it’ll be made available on digital on-demand platforms first, but there’s no info on a potential timeline for that. Nor is there any information on Here’s eventual streaming premiere.

When more info on Here’s digital release becomes available we’ll update it here.

What else to know about Here

Here is based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, adapted into a screenplay by Eric Roth, giving the movie another connection to Forrest Gump, as Roth was the screenwriter for that movie as well. Here is the official synopsis for Here:

“From the reunited director, writer and stars of Forrest Gump, Here is an original film about multiple families and a special place they inhabit. The story travels through generations, capturing the human experience in its purest form. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, screenplay by Eric Roth and Zemeckis and told much in the style of the acclaimed graphic novel by Richard McGuire on which it is based, Tom Hanks and Robin Wright star in a tale of love, loss, laughter and life, all of which happen right Here.”

In addition to Hanks and Wright, the Here cast includes Paul Bettany and Kelly Reilly.

