How to watch How to Die Alone: stream the new comedy series online

A new streaming series landing in the US from Friday, September 13 is How to Die Alone, a comedy show which we rank as one of the biggest shows you can't miss this fall.

How to Die Alone is about a woman called Melissa, played by creator Natasha Rothwell (who you may recognize from The White Lotus). She's a down-on-her-luck airport worker who finds motivation to turn her life around when a near-death-experience pushes her to aim for love.

With a positive Rotten Tomatoes score already, How to Die Alone could be one of the best TV shows streaming this week that you'll want to watch. So here's how to stream it.

How to watch How to Die Alone in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to watch How to Die Alone by logging into the streaming service Hulu.

The first four episodes of How to Die Alone will stream on Hulu on Friday, September 13, and new episodes will arrive onto the platform weekly from there on. There are eight episodes in total, with the final landing on Friday, October 11.

If you're not already signed up for Hulu, it costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and $17.99 for the ad-free one, and you can check out our extensive Hulu guide for more information and how to sign up.

Another way to sign up is with a special bundle which costs $9.99 and combines Hulu with Disney Plus. For more information and to sign up, check out our guide to the Disney Bundle.

Can you watch How to Die Alone in the UK

If you live in the UK, we're sorry to say that there's not been a confirmed streaming option for How to Die Alone right now.

Often, Hulu shows get released in the UK on Disney Plus. That's not always the case, and usually when it is the show releases simultaneously. So it's impossible to say just yet whether How to Die Alone will come to the UK, but we'll update this article if that changes.

Can you watch How to Die Alone in Australia

In Australia, and in most other regions in the world, How to Die Alone hasn't been announced for streaming.

Like we said in the above section, it seems most likely that Disney Plus will get the series if it releases outside the US, but there's no guarantee that it will.

How to watch How to Die Alone everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch How to Die Alone, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite X or other content even if you're not there. Check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming to find a great option for you.