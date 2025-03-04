How to watch India vs Australia: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final online or on TV

The first 2025 ICC Champions Trophy semi-final takes place between the two pre-tournament favorites India and Australia — and predicting a winner is no easy task. You can watch India vs Australia live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Star Sports in India, Amazon Prime Video in Australia and for free in Pakistan, with this semi-final taking place on Tuesday, March 4 from 4am ET / 1am PT.

India have made Dubai a fortress since insisting that they play all of their matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy there instead of Pakistan. They made it three wins from three there on Sunday in an impressive win over New Zealand to ensure they topped Group A — their quartet of spinners taking nine Black Caps scalps between them after Shreyas Iyer's ship-steadying 79.

That booked them a rematch of the 2024 World Cup final, with Australia heading to the UAE to face them. With two games rained off, it's hard to know exactly how good the Aussies are without their trio of experienced seamers. But they came through with an impressive win against England, largely thanks to a superb maiden ODI century from Josh Inglis.

Will India taste sweet revenge on Tuesday, or will the Aussies ruin the party once again? Below is all the information you need to live stream India vs Australia and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch India vs Australia online for FREE

Along with every other match of the 2025 Champions Trophy, the India vs Australia semi-final will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs Australia in the US

To watch India vs Australia stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (and an alarm clock — this and all matches start at 4am ET / 1am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch India vs Australia in India

You can watch India play against Australia in the Champions Trophy semi-final on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch India vs Australia in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including this India vs Australia semi-final.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch India vs Australia in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including India vs Australia from 9am UK on Tuesday.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

When does India vs Australia begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy semi-final between India vs Australia takes place on Tuesday, March 4.

It's scheduled to start at 1pm local time in Dubai, which is 4am ET / 1am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT.

All you need to know about India vs Australia

What is the India vs Australia venue? This game, along with all of India's matches at the 2025 Champions Trophy, will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. They won all three of their group matches here, beating Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand. Having become a home for the Pakistan national team after the country was deemed a no-go zone in 2009, the 25,000-capacity ground has been a regular cricket venue since — it even hosted the Men's T20 World Cup Final in 2021. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the highest ODI innings at the stadium, smashing 144 off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018. India's Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have both scored centuries here during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

What is the head-to-head record between India vs Australia? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 151

IND won: 57

AUS won: 84

No result: 10