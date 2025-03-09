How to watch India vs New Zealand live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final online or on TV

After two-and-a-half weeks of enthralling 2025 ICC Champions Trophy cricket, the final is set to be decided between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Stadium. You can watch India vs New Zealand live streams on Willow and Sling TV in the US, Star Sports in India, and for free in Pakistan, with the final taking place on Sunday, March 9 from 5am ET / 2am PT / 2.30pm IST / 10pm NZT.

As the top ranked 50-over side in the world and on a hot streak of form, India came into this tournament as favorites to add to the T20 World Cup trophy they lifted last year. Playing all their games in Dubai certainly hasn't hurt their chances, and nor has talismanic Virat Kohli finding his best form. Much praise has been piled on their four spinners, but seamer Mohammed Shami has also led from the front with eight wickets so far.

That haul is only eclipsed by New Zealand's brilliant Matt Henry, who leads the Champions Trophy with 10. Experience and youth have combined with the bat for the Black Caps, too, with Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra both scoring fabulous centuries in their dismantling of South Africa in the semi-final.

India overcame New Zealand in a tightknit encounter in the groups, but the Black Caps have come closest to getting one over Rohit Sharma's men.

It's set to be an unmissable final and below is all the information you need to live stream India vs New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final and watch cricket online or on TV.

How to watch India vs New Zealand online for FREE

The 2025 Champions Trophy final between India vs New Zealand will stream for FREE in Pakistan on Ten Sports and PTV Sports.

Ten Sports (via Tamasha) and PTV are both free to watch online in Pakistan.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the US

To watch India vs New Zealand stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV (note the end of daylight savings — the final starts at 5am ET / 2am PT). It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet in a choice of languages. And there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find Willow TV deals from only $10 per month or from $50 for six months of live cricket.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in India

You can watch India play against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on the Star Sports Network in India, where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream this and every match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 online, the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K, or pay as little as ₹199 if you only intend to watch on mobile.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in New Zealand

Sky Sport subscribers will be able to watch the Black Caps' ICC Champions Trophy final against India online via Sky Go. You'll be in for a late one, though, with this match starting at 10pm NZDT on Sunday.

Alternatively, you can sign up to Sky Sport Now for a more flexible contract, costing $49.99 per month or $499.99 for a whole year.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in the UK

Sky Sports has the rights to show live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament in the UK, including the India vs New Zealand final from 9am UK on Sunday morning.

Sky TV base packages start from £15 per month. You can then add the full Sky Sports suite for an additional £22. Or, for new customers, pay from £35 a month for a package that includes Sky Sports.

If you'd sooner not commit to a full Sky package, flexible Now Sports Memberships are also available for £14.99 a day or from as little as £26 a month.

How to watch India vs New Zealand in Australia

The 2025 Champions Trophy has found a home on Amazon in Australia. All matches are scheduled to start at 8pm AEDT on the service, including this India vs New Zealand final.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll be able to watch matches on Prime Video as part of that subscription. If not, it will cost you $9.99 a month or a great value $79.99 for a full year. And that's after you've taken advantage of a 30-day free trial of Prime.

How to watch ICC Champions Trophy final from anywhere with a VPN

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch live cricket, you might run into some problems as your normal stream will almost certainly be geo-blocked. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to cricket, your favorite sports and other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

When does India vs New Zealand begin?

This ICC Champions Trophy final between India vs New Zealand takes place on Sunday, March 9.

It's scheduled to start at 1pm local time in Dubai, which is 5am ET / 2am PT / 9am UK / 2.30 pm IST / 8pm AEDT / 10pm NZT.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

All you need to know about India vs New Zealand Champions Trophy final

Who is favorite to win the 2025 Champions Trophy final? India are the overwhelming favorites to win Sunday's Champions Trophy final, with the odds stacked in their favor to claim a second straight ICC tournament trophy. They've won every game they've played at this tournament in comfort — including against New Zealand in the group stages — having taken advantage of the conditions in Dubai that suit their quartet of spinners.

What is the India vs New Zealand venue? This game, along with all of India's matches at the 2025 Champions Trophy, will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. They have won all four of their matches here, beating Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the groups and Australia in the semi-final. Having become a home for the Pakistan national team after the country was deemed a no-go zone in 2009, the 25,000-capacity ground has been a regular cricket venue since — it even hosted the Men's T20 World Cup Final in 2021. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim holds the record for the highest ODI innings at the stadium, smashing 144 off 150 balls against Sri Lanka in 2018. India's Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have both scored centuries here during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

What is the head-to-head record between India vs New Zealand? Head-to-head in ODIs only Played: 119

IND won: 61

NZ won: 54

Tied: 1

No result: 7