Fans of Shark Week and Sharkfest can continue to get more entertainment out of the ocean's apex predators (and Jason Statham) with Meg 2: The Trench. We've got everything you need to know about how to watch Meg 2: The Trench right here.

Despite poor critic reviews, 2018's The Meg proved to be a campy hit worldwide, as the movie made more than $530 million at the global box office. So naturally, a sequel was in order.

If you want to close out the summer blockbuster movie season with some old-fashioned, B-movie mindless fun, then read on to see how you can watch Meg 2: The Trench right now.

How to watch Meg 2: The Trench in movie theaters

Meg 2: The Trench is getting an exclusive run in movie theaters worldwide as of its release date, August 4. But is it playing in a theater near you?

To find that out, you can look up Meg 2: The Trench showtimes on the movie's website , on the website of your favorite local movie theater or through Fandango, which gives you all the information on where the movie is playing throughout your area. Tickets for Meg 2: The Trench can be purchased directly through all of these options.

Something to look into if you are a fan of going to the movies but are looking to save some money in doing so, is checking out our guide for movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by a variety of US and UK movie theater chains, these programs give you free, discounted or an allotment of movie tickets (for a monthly subscription fee), as well as deals on concessions and more.

Is Meg 2: The Trench streaming?

Meg 2: The Trench is not available to stream at this time, as the movie is enjoying an exclusive run in movie theaters before it becomes available to watch at home.

Its at-home strategy is not confirmed, but Meg 2 is likely to first be made available via video on-demand rather than streaming. However, the movie hails from Warner Bros., so we can pretty much be sure that when it does become available on a streaming service, it'll be Max.

We'll update this page as info for at-home viewing becomes available.

What else to know about Meg 2: The Trench

Jason Statham reprises his role for Meg 2: The Trench for a movie that promises to offer more teeth than its predecessor. Here is the official synopsis:

"Dive into uncharted waters with Jason Statham and global action icon Wu Jing as they lead a daring research team on an exploratory dive into the deepest depths of the ocean. Their voyage spirals into chaos when a malevolent mining operation threatens their mission and forces them into a high-stakes battle for survival. Pitted against colossal Megs and relentless environmental plunderers, our heroes must outrun, outsmart and outswim their merciless predators in a pulse-pounding race against time."

In addition to Statham, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Chai and Page Kennedy all reprise their roles from the first movie, with Jing Wu, Skyler Samuels and Sergio Peris-Mencheta among the new Meg 2: The Trench cast members.

Read What to Watch's Meg 2: The Trench review to see if you should take a bite out of this sequel. You can also watch the trailer directly below.