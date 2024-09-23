How to watch Murder in a Small Town: stream the coastal murder mystery online

Based on the series of books by L.R. Wright, Murder in a Small Town is a new mystery show which premieres on Tuesday, September 24 to give you some cozy coastal crime. It's one of the fall TV shows that you can't miss.

Murder in a Small Town is about a detective who moves to a small town on the coast after burning out on his dangerous big-city investigations. However when bodies begin to wash up on the shore, he finds himself using his long-developed skills to work out what's happening.

Starring Rossif Sutherland as a detective Karl Alberg and Kristin Kruek as local librarian Cassandra who works with and against Alberg, Murder in a Small Town could be the cosy mystery show you've been waiting for this fall.

So here's how to watch Murder in a Small Town, which can be seen online or on TV.

How to watch Murder in a Small Town in the US

One way of watching Murder in a Small Town is on cable, because Fox will show each episode starting on Tuesday, September 24 and continuing weekly. The first episode is a 90-minute premiere so it starts early, at 8 pm ET/PT, but the rest will be shown at 9 pm ET/PT.

In order to watch the show live, you'll need to have access to your local Fox station, which is available through a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Your other option to catch the show is via Hulu, because the streaming service will gain episodes of Murder in a Small Town the day after they air on Fox.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-enabled tier and an extra $10 on top of that if you want the ad-free plan. We often recommend people sign up via the Disney Bundle, as that gets you Hulu as well as Disney Plus for $9.99 per month (and ESPN Plus too for $14.99), and you can also get access with Hulu with Live TV as this live TV streaming service gets you access to those streaming services as well as cable channels.

Can you watch Murder in a Small Town in the UK

At the time of writing, no streaming information has been provided for Murder in a Small Town, including which service it’ll land on or when it could be shown.

While most Fox shows end up on Disney Plus, Murder in a Small Town is having its international distribution handled by ITV Studio, which makes it more likely (though not guaranteed) that it could be broadcast by ITV. This would likely end up in it being uploaded to ITVX as a box set but it’s impossible to say just yet.

Can you watch Murder in a Small Town in Australia

No broadcast information has been shared regarding Murder in a Small Town and its fate in Australia, so we don’t know when it’ll stream or where (or even if).

Most Fox shows stream on Disney Plus in Australia but ‘most’ isn’t ‘all’, and so we can’t say for certain that Murder in a Small Town will too. It could end up coming to a different streaming service (or not being shown at all).

How to watch Murder in a Small Town everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Murder in a Small Town, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite movie, show or other content even if you're not there. To help you find one to subscribe to, we've got an entire guide to the best streaming VPNs which you can use.