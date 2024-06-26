How to watch My Lady Jane: stream the historical comedy online

The newest young adult historical series hitting streaming soon is My Lady Jane, which comes out on Thursday, June 27, and we'll help you figure out how to stream it.

Quick links Streaming: Prime Video

Debut: Thursday, June 27

Episodes: 8

Free trial: 30-day

My Lady Jane is a revisionist historical comedy series — it's based on the real British monarch of Lady Jane Grey, who was executed at age 17 after just nine days on the throne. But not in this show.

In My Lady Jane, we follow what could have been if Grey had survived. She embarks on whirlwind romances, deals with the various personalities at court and has to survive another plot or two with her friends.

Emily Bader stars in the lead role in a cast filled with comedy greats like Rob Brydon, Jim Broadbent and more.

So here's how to watch My Lady Jane.

How to watch My Lady Jane

You'll be able to watch My Lady Jane on Prime Video, as the show was an original production for Amazon's streaming service. All eight episodes will land on the streamer's library on the exact same day: Thursday, June 27.

In order to access Prime Video's library, you need to be a subscriber to Amazon Prime. This all-encompassing Amazon subscription service is your only way to access all of its entertainment services including the video-on-demand one.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime for $14.99 / £8.99 per month or $139 / £95 per year and that'll let you stream Prime Video with commercials. An extra $3.99 / £2.99 per month will let you stream ad-free and here's how to remove commercials from your Prime Video account.

If you've never signed up for Amazon Prime before, you can test it out without paying for a month because Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that'll let you stream Prime Video amongst the various other perks.

Where to read My Lady Jane

If you'd like to read the book that My Lady Jane is based on before you watch the TV show, then you'll be looking for a novel of the same name written by Synthia Hand, Brodi Ashton and Jodi Meadows.

This historical revisionist novel is the first in a series of six, collectively called The Lady Janies, which all spin on different historical events or stories. The sixth novel isn't out yet, and it's releasing in mid-August of the year.

Given that each novel takes a different story, you'll only need to read the one called My Lady Jane in order to watch the TV show.

Find My Lady Jane on Amazon US here and on Amazon UK here.